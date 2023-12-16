UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee, Jason Johnson excited to cap season at Gasparilla Bowl

As the UCF football team began preparations for next week’s Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, the players were given a few days off to recuperate. For many of the older players on the team, it was a great excuse to recover from a long season — the first in the Big 12.

A trip home to Mississippi wasn’t in the cards for quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who instead traveled with teammate Trent Whittemore to his home in Gainesville for some well-deserved hunting.

“I got to hang out with his family for a little while and did some duck hunting, so that’s always a ton of fun for me,” Plumlee told the Sentinel. “I got to unwind a little bit and enjoy some fellowship.”

It’s been three weeks since UCF (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) wrapped up its season with a 27-13 victory over visiting Houston. The Knights needed the win to earn a bid for a bowl game for the eighth consecutive season.

It’s been a rollercoaster-type season with a 3-0 start followed by a 5-game losing streak to open conference play. UCF won three of its final four games, including an impressive 45-3 victory over eventual Big 12 title runner-up Oklahoma State on Nov. 11.

Along the way, Plumlee injured his right knee in Week 2 against Boise State, forcing him to miss three games. He spent countless hours working his way back to the lineup and upon his return had to wear a brace on his right leg for the remainder of the season.

“I’m not 100% yet but continually improving,” said Plumlee. “I had a checkup the other day and used to have to wear the brace 24/7 unless I was taking a shower. I had to wear it while I was sleeping. Then I graduated from not having to wear it when I’m sleeping, which was huge, but wearing it at all other times. Now I just have to wear it for football-related activities.

“Hopefully, sooner than later, I’ll be able to graduate and not have to wear the brace at all.”

He started the final 6 games, throwing for 1,487 yards with 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and also rushed for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Plumlee’s time at UCF is slowly winding down, and each practice leading up to next week’s game against Georgia Tech (6-6, 5-3 ACC) is one less opportunity to wear the black and gold. It’s not something that the 5th-year senior has spent a lot of time thinking about, though.

“I’m one of those guys that kind of takes it one day at a time,” said Plumlee. “Sometimes that puts me tardy on some things, but I think the best way to do things is to live in the moment.”

That’s not to say that it hasn’t been a topic of discussion among him and the rest of his teammates, including fellow 5th-year starter Alec Holler.

“We made a joke before our break where I said, ‘Hey Alec, this is gonna be the last practice that you have before a bowl game on a Tuesday when it’s sunny outside and there’s recruits standing around,” said Plumlee. “It’s the last of everything, so I’m just really trying to enjoy it and soak it up.”

Jason Johnson is also wrapping up his career at UCF.

The 5th-year linebacker has spent the past two seasons with the Knights after transferring from Eastern Illinois in 2021. The Chicago native led the team in tackles each season, including 101 in 2023.

“I want to finish strong,” Johnson told the Sentinel. “I’ve had a good career and want to finish it the right way.”

Both players should benefit from playing in familiar surroundings at Raymond James Stadium. They were on hand when UCF defeated USF 46-39 on Nov. 26, 2022. The Knights have also won five straight games in Tampa, including two Gasparilla Bowls (2021, 2019).

“I’m personally excited to go to Tampa,” said Plumlee. “I’ve played in the stadium once and we won over USF. It’s super exciting to be able to go back again.

“UCF is going to travel well to that game, so playing in front of a bunch of fans is going to be cool as well.”

Knights fans will have another chance to catch Plumlee, who has committed to playing in the Hula Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Jan. 13. The game features an all-star lineup of players from across the country who wish to showcase their talents in front of scouts from the NFL, CFL, XFL and USFL.

“They reached out and offered me the opportunity,” said Plumlee. “It’s probably in my best interest to get in front of scouts, and it’s going to be fun to do it in Orlando.”

