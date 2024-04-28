UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee, Alec Holler among Knights to sign with NFL teams after draft

Former UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee saw his dream of playing in the NFL come one step closer to fruition when he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Plumlee was among a handful of Knights who signed with NFL teams following the draft’s conclusion on Saturday.

“Extremely fired up to be a part of Steeler Nation,” Plumlee shared on X.

Tight end Alec Holler and linebacker Jason Johnson will remain teammates after signing with the Dallas Cowboys and defensive ends Tre’Mon Morris-Brash and Shaun Peterson Jr. inked deals with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

Receiver Javon Baker and offensive tackle Tylan Grable were the only UCF players selected during the 3-day draft. Baker went to the New England Patriots (4th round, No. 110 pick), while Grable is headed to the Buffalo Bills (6th round, No. 204 pick).

Plumlee was a two-year starter at UCF, combining for 6,224 yards with 45 touchdowns.

“I prefer to try to raise some eyebrows,” Plumlee told the Orlando Sentinel in March. “That’s the goal: To get an opportunity, take it and run with it.”

He joins a Steelers roster featuring quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.

Holler was a former walk-on who finished his career as one of the team captains in 2023. The former Trinity Prep product appeared in 50 games (33 starts), totaling 712 receiving yards on 65 catches with 6 touchdowns.

Morris-Brash was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season after leading the conference in tackles for loss (20.5) while recording a team-high 8.5 sacks with 56 tackles. His 58.5 career tackles for loss were the most of any active Football Bowl Subdivision player.

Peterson spent one season with the Knights after transferring from FIU. The Fort Lauderdale product had 14 tackles and a sack in 2023.

