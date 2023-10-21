Advertisement

UCF’s Javon Baker blows kiss to Oklahoma sideline on long TD pass

Barry Werner
·1 min read

There are actions that become fodder for opponents, even in-game.

UCF’s Javon Baker provided some fire for Oklahoma on Saturday in a Big 12 game.

He was wide open and caught a pass from John Rhys Plumlee in the second quarter.

As he headed to the end zone, Baker decided it was a good idea to blow a kiss to the Sooners sideline.

Baker caught another TD pass late in the game but a 2-point conversion by UCF failed.

Oklahoma remained undefeated, 31-29.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire