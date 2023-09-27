UCF will host 2023 Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium

The Cure Bowl has found a new home at FBC Mortgage Stadium on the UCF campus.

The school’s board of trustees unanimously approved the move in late June, opening the door for the athletics department to reach an agreement with ESPN Events and the Orlando Sports Foundation, which oversees the game.

“We are excited about the Cure Bowl’s partnership with UCF and bringing a postseason bowl game to FBC Mortgage Stadium,” Alan Gooch, Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and Cure Bowl executive director said in a statement Wednesday. “The ability to directly inform Knight Nation about the bowl’s ties to UCF College of Medicine’s cancer research is a unique opportunity to further the Orlando Sports Foundation’s mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer.”

The Cure Bowl is set to be played Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. It will air on broadcast television for the first time in its nine-year run, making the move from ESPN2 to ABC.

UCF officials project $100,000 in revenue based on rental fees, concessions and parking.

It’s the first time the 45,000-seat FBC Mortgage Stadium has hosted an NCAA-sanctioned bowl game. The stadium has been used to host the Hula Bowl since 2021.

Boise State, FAU, Memphis, Navy, New Mexico, SMU and South Alabama are a few schools that host bowl games.

The Cure Bowl began in 2015 with a mission to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research through the UCF’s College of Medicine spearheaded by Dr. Annette Khaled of UCF’s Cancer Research Center.

The game has raised more than $4.1 million for cancer research, including $1.6 million which had gone to Khaled’s research at the Cancer Research Center.

“We are thrilled that the Cure Bowl is coming to FBC Mortgage Stadium on our UCF campus in December,” UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir said in a statement. “It’s my belief and experience that for college football programs Orlando is a premiere destination, if not the destination, for a postseason bowl game.

“It’s also appropriate that the proceeds from this game benefit cancer research that takes place right here on the UCF campus.”

Camping World Stadium (2015-18, 2020) and Exploria Stadium (2019, 2021-22) previously hosted the game.

Exploria Stadium, which hosts the Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando Pride, isn’t available because of planned upgrades which would make it impossible to host the game. There also were preliminary talks with Orange County leaders about returning to the 65,000-seat Camping World Stadium.

The Cure Bowl has a tie-in with several conferences, including the American and Sun Belt along with the Mid-American, Conference USA, Mountain West and independents.

Last season featured the game’s first top-25 matchup between No. 22 UTSA and No. 23 Troy with the latter winning 18-12.

