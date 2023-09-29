UCF hopes to bounce back in Big 12 home opener vs. Baylor

As UCF prepares to host its first Big 12 football game Saturday against Baylor, a raucous environment from a sellout crowd is anticipated at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

“This is one of the better venues to play football,” said coach Gus Malzahn. “The whole conference, when they come through, will figure that out. It’s a great environment. I’ve been just about everywhere and would put this environment against any.”

It’s a momentous day for the school, which has spent the better part of a decade working towards a move to a Power Five conference.

To add to this weekend’s homecoming festivities, the Big 12 is sponsoring several events as part of an on-campus welcome to its four new members. There will be pregame tailgating, a live DJ performance and a pregame military flyover. Commissioner Brett Yormark is expected to be on hand as well.

“I would like the stands to be packed,” said senior receiver Kobe Hudson. “I’m ready to give them a show.”

UCF (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) needs to erase what happened in last week’s loss at Kansas State.

“We’re hungry to come out here and bounce back with a win,” said Hudson. “Baylor will get our all when they come out here.”

“Let’s go,” said redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Lee Hunter. “The only thing that can heal a loss is a win.”

UCF’s magical run to Big 12 status started a decade ago with this week’s Big 12 opponent — Baylor

Coaches: Malzahn, 3rd season at UCF, 21-10 (98-48 overall); Dave Aranda, 4th season at Baylor, 21-19.

Quick slant: This is the second meeting between these two programs, with UCF holding a 1-0 advantage after upsetting the No. 6 Bears 52-42 in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. Quarterback Blake Bortles and linebacker Terrance Plummer were named the game’s offensive and defensive Most Valuable Players. Bortles finished 20 of 31 for 301 passing yards with 4 total touchdowns and Plummer had a game-high 14 tackles. … UCF has won three straight home conference openers, while Baylor has won two straight road league openers.

About UCF (3-1, 0-1 Big 12): Quarterback Timmy McClain is making his third start for the Knights as the redshirt sophomore has completed 65% of his passes (37 of 57) for 638 yards with 5 touchdowns and an interception. He’s also added 80 rushing yards. … Hudson leads the Big 12 in receiving yards (463) and is second in the league in yards per catch (23.15). He’s hoping to become the first Knights receiver with four straight 100-yard receiving games since Jaylon Robinson in 2020. … Cornerback Corey Thornton has registered an interception in two consecutive games.

UCF loss to Kansas State drops Knights in latest Big 12 power rankings

About Baylor (1-3, 0-1 Big 12): Injuries have forced the Bears to dip deep into their depth chart as 19 players have made their starting debut. … Quarterback Blake Shapen, who has missed the last three games with a knee ligament sprain, could be back in the lineup. Aranda has listed the redshirt junior as day-to-day. Sawyer Robertson has played in Shapen’s absence, completing 48 of 97 for 647 yards with a touchdown and 4 interceptions. … Linebacker Matt Jones leads the team in tackles (26), tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (2).

3 things to watch

Re-establish the ground game: After being held to a season-low 143 rushing yards against Kansas State, UCF can return to form against a Baylor defense that ranks last in the Big 12 against the run. The Knights are 16-2 under Malzahn when they run for at least 200 yards.

Stop the Bears’ ground game: UCF defensive coordinator Addison Williams stressed from the beginning of camp that the Knights must stop the run. That didn’t happen against the Wildcats, who rushed for 281 yards thanks to running back DJ Giddens’ career-high 207. Baylor has relied on a trio of tailbacks, led by Dominic Richardson (160 yards), Dawson Pendergrass (134) and Richard Reese (125).

Minimize turnovers and pre-snap penalties: Self-inflicted mistakes continue to haunt the Knights, who turned the ball over twice in losing the Kansas State. Both times occurred inside the opponent’s 40-yard line. Perhaps even worse, UCF’s offense has been flagged 11 times for pre-snap penalties, including three delay of games vs. the Wildcats.

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium

When: 3:30 p.m.

TV: FS1; Radio: AM 740/FM 96.9 The Game, SiriusXM Ch. 202

Weather: 85 degrees, 44% rain chance

Favorite: Knights by 11.5 points

Online: orlandosentinel.com/knights; @osmattmurschel on Twitter.