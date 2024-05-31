UCF hoops signs La Salle transfer forward Rokas Jocius

UCF basketball has added La Salle transfer forward Rokas Jocius to next season’s roster.

The 6-foot-10 Jocius played two seasons with the Explorers, averaging 6.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 61 games. He connected on 54% of his shots from the field and 39% of his 3-point attempts.

“Rokas is a great young man that our fans and community will love,” said coach Johnny Dawkins. “He’s a good shooter and finisher around the basket and will be a great fit for us. His offensive versatility will help our team as he can create on his own while also complementing and meshing well with the guards we have on this year’s team.

“His international experience also makes him a valuable asset to our team, and we’re happy to have him join us.”

Jocius started 27 of La Salle’s 33 games last season, averaging 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 23 minutes.

The Lithuanian native played for Vilniaus Perlas Energija in the second tier of Lithuanian professional hoops for two seasons. He also played internationally with the U-19 Lithuanian National Team at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.

Jocius is one of several players to officially join the roster this offseason, along with Benny Williams (Syracuse), Keyshawn Hall (George Mason), JJ Taylor (Memphis) and high school signee Cameron Simpson (Oak Ridge).

