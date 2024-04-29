UCF men’s basketball gets commitment from La Salle transfer Rokas Jocius

UCF men’s basketball secured another transfer piece after La Salle center/forward Rokas Jocius announced his commitment to the Knights on Monday.

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound Jocius becomes the fourth player to commit to the Knights from the transfer portal this offseason, joining forwards Benny Williams (Syracuse) and Keyshawn Hall (George Mason) and guard Mikey Williams (Memphis).

The junior played two seasons for the Explorers, averaging 6.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 61 games. He connected on 54% of his field goals and 39% of his 3-pointers.

Jocius, a native of Lithuania, started 29 games, including 27 last season, and averaged 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds, helping LaSalle to a 16-17 record.

UCF men’s basketball gets commitment from George Mason transfer Keyshawn Hall

He previously played for Vilniaus Perlas Energija, the second-highest tier of the Lithuanian basketball league, where he averaged 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in the 2021-22 season.

UCF, which is coming off its first season in the Big 12, has seen tremendous roster turnover this offseason.

The Knights lost Shemarri Allen, Ibrahima Diallo, Antwaan Jones and Omar Payne and have seen a handful of players enter the portal, led by forwards C.J. Walker, Marchelus Avery and Thierno Sylla along with guards DeMarr Langford Jr., Comeh Emuobor and Michael Kalina.

The team returns starting guards Darius Johnson (15.2 ppg.) and Jaylin Sellers (15.9 ppg.).

Matt Murschel can be reached at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com