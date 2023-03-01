UCF hires former Auburn running back Kam Martin as position coach

kam martin is moving up in the coaching world. The former Auburn running back was hired by UCF to be their running backs coach, per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

The move reunites Martin with former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, who coached Martin at Auburn from 2016-19. Martin spent the 2021 season as a recruiting and offensive assistant for the Golden Knights.

Martin then spent the 2022 season as running backs coach at Incarnate Word. They had the highest-scoring offense and one of the best rushing attacks at the FCS level in his one season there. The Cardinals averaged 5.6 yards per carry and ran for 215.1 yards per game.

They set the program rushing record with 3,022 rushing yards and made it to the playoff semifinals before being eliminated.

He left Incarnate Word for Texas State on Dec. 19 to be their runnings back coach but will now be headed to Orlando.

Martin rushed for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns in his four seasons on the Plains.

