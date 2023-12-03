UCF headed back to Gasparilla Bowl to face Georgia Tech

UCF will return to a familiar postseason destination as the Knights make the short trip to Tampa to take on Georgia Tech in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, Dec. 22 (6:30, ESPN).

It’s the sixth time the program has played in the bowl game, which has had various names over its 15 years of existence. UCF (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) most recently played in the game in 2021, when the Knights defeated Florida 29-17.

Georgia Tech (6-6, 5-3 ACC) is making its first bowl appearance since the Quick Lane Bowl in 2018. The Yellow Jackets are coached by former UCF offensive coordinator Brent Key. Former UCF coach George O’Leary also coached GT from 1995-2001 before eventually coaching the Knights.

It was an up-and-down first season in the Big 12 for UCF, which dropped 5-straight conference games after a 3-0 non-conference start. The Knights would win three of their final four games, including a 27-13 victory over Houston in the regular-season finale to become bowl-eligible.

“We’re not satisfied with how everything turned out, but we’re happy that in the first year, we went to a bowl,” coach Gus Malzahn said after the win over the Cougars. “Now we need to focus on winning that bowl and get some momentum going in next year.”

Beating the Yellow Jackets would be the perfect way to cap things off.

“It would mean a winning season; it would mean momentum going into next year,” said Malzahn. All of the above. It’s a really big deal for us.”

This is the fifth time these two programs have met with Georgia Tech holding a 3-2 advantage in the series. The last meeting was last September 24 with UCF defeating the Yellow Jackets 27-10 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF has won three bowl games in Tampa, including a 48-25 win over Marshall (2019) and a 38-17 win over Ball State (2012) when the Beef ‘O’Brady’s Bowl was held at Tropicana Field. The Knights lost 45-24 to Rutgers (2009) and 34-27 to NC State (2014) when it was named the Bitcoin Bowl.

