UCF is having a hard time backing up its Power Five bravado | Whitley

Before we predict which bone Shane Beamer might break this week, let’s offer a word of encouragement to UCF.

Do not despair, Knights. You will not go 0-for-forever in the Big 12.

It must seem that way right now. After years of pining to get into the Power Five conference, UCF is the dog that caught the car.

The Knights are 0-3 in the Big 12 and travel to Oklahoma this weekend. There they will meet old friend Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from UCF to a real football school two years ago.

I apologize for the cheap shot, Knight Nation. I’m just channeling the thoughts of Florida (and FSU, Auburn, Alabama and Miami) fans who’ve endured the rise of UCF and the chirping that came with it.

The Knights deserved to chirp after beating Florida in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl, though the Gators were in total post-Mullen disarray. And UCF building a program from scratch was truly impressive.

Proclaiming itself national champion in 2017 was a great publicity ploy, but UCF got a little too full of itself. Remember those billboards proclaiming UCF as the “Future of College Football” that popped up around the state?

I guess finally getting into a Power Five conference is a case of Future Shock. I’m not sure what else could explain blowing a 35-7 lead and losing 36-35 to a bad Baylor team.

At least UCF isn’t alone in its newfound misery. The three American Athletic Association teams (UCF, Cincinnati and Houston) that joined the Big 12 this year are 1-8 in conference play.

I don’t think the Knights are destined to be Vanderbilt of the Big 12. They’ll be competitive enough in time, especially with Texas and Oklahoma leaving for one of the two real Big Boy conferences.

But the Knights might want to hold off putting up billboards around the Big 12. They have seen the future, and it doesn’t look nearly as easy as the past.

Now that I’ve sufficiently ridiculed UCF, I’ll wait for the check to arrive from the Gator Club and get on with this week’s predictions…

AR's Quadary: Anthony Richardson hasn't changed, which is good and bad | Whitley

Gator Grades: Florida football midseason report: Top newcomer, unsung hero, looking ahead to final 5 games

Tennessee at Alabama: Two things we’ve learned this year are that Joe Milton is no Hendon Hooker and Jalen Milroe is no Bryce Young. So don’t expect a repeat of last year’s 52-49 Vols hoedown. Do expect the Crimson Tide to remember it. Alabama 23-13

Army at LSU: The Pentagon apparently ordered Army to play this to get a $1.6 million paycheck, which will be put toward this year’s budget deficit. Hey, at least somebody’s doing something about the national debt. LSU 44-12

South Carolina at Missouri: Beamer was so upset after losing to UF last week, he kicked an unspecified object and broke his foot. Contrary to reports, that object wasn’t defensive coordinator Clayton White. It might be after Mizzou QB Brady Cook gets through with the Gamecocks. Missouri 34-27

UCF at Oklahoma: If the Knights win, please forget everything I wrote in the first 12 paragraphs. Oklahoma 36-17

Clemson at Miami: A beleaguered Dabo Swinney said Clemson might need to lose more games to separate the real fans from the bandwagon fans. Sorry, Dabo. Ultra-beleaguered Miami is not able to help with that experiment. Clemson 27-21

Mississippi State at Arkansas: I told my daughter that if she didn’t straighten up her room, she’d have to watch this game. She cleaned the whole house just to make sure she’d be spared such a fate. Arkansas 24-16

Georgia vs. Open Date: The Bulldogs have already lost Brock Bowers. If six other starters also sprain their ankles this weekend, the Gators might just pull the upset next weekend.

Penn State at Ohio State: James Franklin is overdue for a signature win at Penn State. As badly as this will hurt the Buckeyes, at least Franklin isn’t Jim Harbaugh. Penn State 21-17

Update: Army plans to put billboards saying “We’re The Past of College Football” in major cities around the U.S.

Duke at FSU: The rumors are true. Mike Elko is threatening to turn Duke into a football school. It would be a bit easier if QB Riley Leonard’s bum ankle is well enough to play Saturday. If it isn’t, the Nole Freight Train will roll on. FSU 28-14

Ole Miss at Auburn: Lane Kiffin spent the offseason talking to Auburn about a job on Line 1 and denying media reports he had any interest in Auburn on Line 2. Auburn fans would love to beat the Lanester, but he thrives on such hate. Ole Miss 27-20

Last Week: 7-2. Season: 49-20.

Bonus prediction: No Vanderbilt coach will break his foot over a loss in the next 20 years. Hopefully.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: UCF football is struggling to live up to Power Five standards