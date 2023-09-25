UCF’s Gus Malzahn: Injured QB John Rhys Plumlee is ahead of schedule on rehab

UCF coach Gus Malzahn said injured quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is ahead of schedule in his rehab and expects the fifth-year senior to return sometime soon.

“He’s getting better,” Malzahn said of Plumlee on Monday. “He is ahead of schedule from what they originally told me. We’ll see. I said a couple of weeks ago that it would be a few weeks and I still think that is true. I’m not ready to tell you when he’s up to play, but hopefully, in the near future, we’ll get him back.”

Plumlee has missed the past two games after suffering a right knee injury in the Knights’ 18-16 win at Boise State on Sept. 9. He was injured while trying to slide after scrambling for a 7-yard gain on the team’s game-winning drive. Three plays later, kicker Colton Boomer connected on a walk-off 40-yard field goal.

The injury didn’t require surgery; at the time, Malzahn said Plumlee would be out for a few weeks and the team would turn to backup Timmy McClain in his absence. McClain has started the past two games, completing 64% (37 of 57) of his passes for 638 yards with 5 touchdowns and an interception. He’s also rushed for 80 yards on 23 carries.

When asked if Plumlee will return this season, Malzahn said, “I’ll be shocked if he’s not back, hopefully, sooner rather than later. I think he’ll be back sooner than we originally thought if he keeps progressing like he has been.”

Malzahn said there have been no discussions about considering a medical redshirt for Plumlee if he misses most of the season.

“We’ve not had any conversations of anything like that,” he said.

While Plumlee is unavailable to play, he’s still a presence in the quarterbacks’ room while helping McClain and the rest of his teammates.

“He’s in every meeting and on the road; he’s sitting right behind him [McClain] and talking through every rep,” said Malzahn. “At practice, when our No. 2s are out there, he’s behind them. He’s doing everything he can to help Timmy and it’s been perfect for him.”

Plumlee has appeared in 15 games for the Knights, completing 64% of his passes (256 of 400) for 3,139 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,025 yards with 12 touchdowns.

UCF (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) hosts Baylor (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium (3:30 p.m., FS1).

