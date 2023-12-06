UCF’s Gus Malzahn: FSU Playoff snub is a ‘bad look for football’

Like many college football fans, UCF coach Gus Malzahn was shocked to see Florida State left out of the four-team College Football Playoff. The Seminoles were undefeated (13-0) and fresh off winning their first ACC title since 2014.

Yet there was FSU, ranked No. 5 behind No. 4 Alabama (SEC) and No. 3 Texas (Big 12). And while both were champions of Power Five conferences, both also featured a regular-season loss.

The 13-member selection committee cited scheduling concerns and the loss of starting quarterback Jordan Travis as reasons for leaving Florida State out of the chase for the national championship.

“That was really disappointing,” said Malzahn. “What football really is, is finding a way to overcome obstacles?”

While Malzahn isn’t necessarily a Florida State fan, he is a fan of Seminoles coach Mike Norvell, who he worked with when both were assistant coaches at Tulsa under Todd Graham in 2007.

Malzahn texted Norvell after Florida State defeated Louisville Saturday night, congratulating him on leading the Seminoles to an ACC title.

“That was one of his best coaching jobs,” Malzahn explained. “The third-string quarterback is in and his team finds a way. The defense played their best game against a top-20 offense and they win and don’t get rewarded.

“It’s a bad look for football and I’m disappointed.”

Florida State was 10-0 when Travis, a Heisman Trophy candidate, suffered a gruesome season-ending leg injury during the first half of the Seminoles’ win over North Alabama on Nov. 18. The following week, backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker led FSU to a 24-15 win over rival Florida, but not before suffering a concussion late in the win.

Without Travis and Rodemaker, Norvell was forced to turn to true freshman Brock Glenn in the ACC Championship Game. Glenn wasn’t spectacular, but the ‘Noles defense held the Cardinals to 188 total yards in the win. Still, it wasn’t enough in the eyes of the playoff committee.

Malzahn believes FSU deserves to be one of the four teams in the Playoffs.

“Georgia. They haven’t lost in three years and they lose by 3 points and don’t make it? I don’t know. They need to take a serious look at how they [selection committee] is evaluating,” he said. “The good thing is that it’s going to 12 [teams], so this is probably the last year we’ll have that, but an undefeated team and a Power Five conference wins its conference championship and they leave them out? They used the excuse that their quarterbacks hurt. I don’t go for that.”

UCF has its own history with the Playoff selection committee as the Knights were shut out in 2017 and 2018 despite being undefeated conference champions. The committee ranked them No. 8 in 2018 even though the program was riding a 25-game winning streak.

The College Football Playoff will feature 12 teams next season, with the 10 Playoff management group still deciding on the format.

The most popular suggestion is automatic bids for the five highest-ranked conference champions and seven at-large bids. The top four teams would receive first-round byes, while teams 5-6-7-8 would host first-round games (Dec. 20-21). Those winners would play in the quarterfinals (Dec. 31, Jan. 1) and semifinals (Jan. 9-10) at bowl sites, followed by the National Championship Game (Jan. 20) in Atlanta.

Malzahn calls the move to a 12-team playoff next season a “game-changer” for the sport.

“It should have happened a couple of years ago,” he added. “It will be really good for us and we’re going to do everything in our power to be in that 12-team playoff next year.”

