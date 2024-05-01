UCF grabs commitment from Ohio transfer receiver Jacoby Jones

UCF continued its mastery of the NCAA’s transfer portal with the commitment of Ohio receiver Jacoby Jones.

Jones becomes the seventh transfer player to pledge to the Knights this spring and the second to confirm his intentions on Wednesday. He joins former Toledo running back Peny Boone, who committed earlier in the day.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver was second on the team in receiving in 2022 after finishing with 776 yards and 6 touchdowns on 45 catches. He suffered a season-ending injury that limited him to 147 yards on 8 catches and an average of 18.38 yards per catch in 2023.

Jones also returned kicks for the Bobcats in 2022, finishing with 225 yards on 12 attempts.

The Mississippi native began his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he earned All-MACCC in back-to-back seasons, finishing with 929 yards and 5 touchdowns on 63 receptions.

He was a 2-star prospect at Rosa Fort High School in Tunica, Miss.

UCF signed 15 players out of the December transfer window, with linebacker Zavier Carter and receiver Goldie Lawrence re-entering the portal in the spring. The latest addition would give the Knights 21 newcomers entering the 2024-25 season.

