UCF gets verbal commitment from top defensive lineman in South Carolina

UCF received a verbal commitment for its 2024 recruiting class from Marcus Downs, a three-star recruit from Riverside (Greer, S.C.) High School on Friday.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Downs was the No. 66 defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and the No. 8 overall player out of South Carolina.

He received offers from Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech and Michigan State, but committed to Georgia Tech on Aug. 5 before de-committing on Oct. 18.

Downs had 37 tackles including 6 for loss and 3 sacks in 9 games this season for the Warriors.

He becomes the 19th commitment for the 2024 class which is No. 27 overall in the 247Composite rankings.

“On the official visit, I saw it was like one big family at UCF,” Downs told On3. “All are cool with each other. I love the culture there. The environment and the relationships were a big part of my decision. After the visit, I knew my decision.”

All verbal commitments are non-binding but can become official during the early signing period on Dec. 20.

