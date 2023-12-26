UCF football transfer tracker: Knights lose DE Joshua Celiscar

UCF defensive end Josh Celiscar has become the latest Knight to enter the transfer portal.

He announced his decision in a post on social media Tuesday.

“In the past 4 years of my career at UCF, God has blessed me with two tremendous coaching staffs under Coach [Josh] Heupel & Coach [Gus] Malzahn, a great support system and teammates,” Celiscar said on X. “While building these relationships and playing the sport I love, I have grown into a better player and leader both on and off the field.”

Celiscar was a three-year starter who appeared in 50 games, totaling 156 tackles, including 24.5 tackles for loss with 8 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 3 passes defended and an interception. He was sixth on the team in tackles (47) this season with 4.5 TFLs and a quarterback hurry.

In his final game with the Knights, Celiscar had 3 tackles in UCF’s 30-17 loss to Georgia Tech in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.

He is the 13th UCF player to enter the portal since the transfer window opened on Dec. 4.

Vitals: 6-4, 265-pounds

Resume: Celiscar was a three-star prospect from Winter Haven High School who signed as part of UCF’s 2020 recruiting class. He was the No. 83 defensive end in the class and the No. 215-ranked player in the state according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Role: He made an immediate impact for the Knights, appearing in 10 games (2 starts) as a true freshman in 2020. The following season, Celiscar took on a larger role on the defensive edge, starting 10 of the team’s 13 games. In 2022, he was tied for second on the team in sacks (3) with Ricky Barber and behind Tre’Mon Morris-Brash (6).

Outlook: Celiscar becomes the second defensive starter to exit the program through the transfer portal, joining cornerback Corey Thornton. The defensive front will have a much different look next season without its two edge rushers (Celiscar and Morris-Brash) but the emergence of Malachi Lawrence should help ease the transition.

Here are the rest of the transfer portal moves:

RB Myles Montgomery

Vitals: 5-11, 205-pounds

Resume: Montgomery was a 3-star prospect out of Duncan U. Fletcher High School (Neptune Beach), who rushed for more than 4,000 yards during his prep career in Jacksonville.

Role: He was the primary backup to starter Corey Kiner last season.

Outlook: Montgomery joins a running back room that features RJ Harvey and Johnny Richardson, who took on the majority of the workload last season.

TE Evan Morris

Vitals: 6-5, 205 pounds

Resume: The fifth-year senior appeared in 18 career games over the past four seasons (2019-22). He started his career on the kickoff team before switching positions to tight end in 2020. He had 4 catches for 8 yards for the Spartans.

Role: Morris wasn’t utilized very much in the Spartans’ offense, appearing in a handful of games.

Outlook: The emergence of Randy Pittman Jr. gives the Knights a solid contributor at tight end along with true freshman Kylan Fox next season. Morris potentially could fit into more of a blocking role on the offensive line.

TE Reece Adkins

Vitals: 6-6, 250-pounds

Resume: Adkins was a three-star product from Lake Mary who enrolled at Eastern Kentucky in 2020.

Role: He appeared in 23 games for the Colonels, catching nine passes for 55 yards while also spending time on special teams.

Outlook: Adkins becomes the second tight end UCF has added through the transfer market.

LB Nikhai Hill-Green

Vitals: 6-1, 220-pounds

Resume: Hill-Green was the 25th-ranked outside linebacker in the nation, according to 247Sports, coming out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. The 4-star signed with Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class. He didn’t play his freshman season before appearing as a sophomore in 14 games (six starts) at linebacker and on special teams, totaling 50 tackles including 2 tackles for loss. Hill-Green missed the entire 2022 season with an injury before transferring to Charlotte.

Role: He spent his only season with Charlotte playing mostly outside linebacker although he occasionally shifted to defensive line and cornerback. Pro Football Focus had Hill-Green with a 113.9 NFL passer rating against — the fourth-highest on the team.

Outlook: Linebacker was one of the areas of need for the Knights with the departures of starters Jason Johnson (graduated) and Walter Yates III (graduated) and the transfers of Isaiah Paul and Keenan Cupit.

S Bryon Threats

Vitals: 5-10, 195-pounds

Resume: Threats, a 3-star Dublin (Ohio) Coffman High product, signed with Cincinnati’s 2021 recruiting class. He started 11 games at safety this past season, amassing 57 tackles with 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 6 passes defended.

Role: The Ohio native was part of a Cincinnati secondary ranked fourth in the Big 12 in pass defense, allowing 225.8 yards per game through the air. Threats entered the portal on Dec. 4.

Outlook: Threats joins a UCF secondary that led the league in pass defense (205.8) and returns an assortment of experience and talent in 2024, including Ja’Cari Henderson, Demari Henderson and Nikai Martinez.

OL Jabari Brooks

Vitals: 6-3, 335-pounds

Resume: Brooks played offensive and defensive line at Washington County (Sandersville, Ga.) High before signing with Samford’s 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in 37 games during his career before entering the transfer pon ortal Dec. 1.

Role: Brooks began his career at left guard before switching to center in 2022. He split time last season at guard and center spot. During his career, he’s combined on 2,513 offensive snaps (1,242 at left guard, 1,271 at center)

Outlook: The offensive line was a point of emphasis for the Knights in the transfer market, especially with the departures of starters Bula Schmidt (graduation), Lokahi Pauole (graduation), Ed Collins (graduation) and Drake Metcalf (transfer).

DE K.D. McDaniel

Vitals: 6-2, 250-pounds

Resume: McDaniel was a three-star linebacker out of Tift County (Georgia) High School, who enrolled at Kentucky as part of its 2019 recruiting class.

Role: He appeared in 37 games, 19 with Kentucky and 18 with the Knights, finishing with 28 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. McDaniel played in three games this season, mainly on special teams.

DE Dallaz Corbitt

Vitals: 6-5, 240-pounds

Resume: Corbitt, a three-star recruit from Gray Academy (Columbia, S.C.), signed with UCF as part of its 2019 class. He was the nation’s No. 93 strong-side defensive end and the No. 19 player out of South Carolina per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Role: The redshirt senior appeared in 18 games in four seasons with the Knights and amassed 4 tackles. He spent much of his early career on the scout team and on special teams.

Outlook: Corbitt could never break through with the Knights as younger players like Kaven Call and Malachi Lawrence saw more playing time in backup roles behind starters like Tre’Mon Morris-Brash and Josh Celiscar.

WR Amari Johnson

Vitals: 5-10, 160-pounds

Resume: Johnson was a three-star product out of Miami Carol City when he signed with UCF as part of its 2019 recruiting class.

Role: The Miami native appeared in 30 games (2 starts) over four seasons with the Knights, splitting time between receiver and special teams where he was used as a punt returner in 2020-22. He missed most of last season after suffering ligament damage in his right ankle. Johnson finished with 28 catches for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Outlook: Johnson’s role was diminished this season with the redshirt senior appearing in just 3 games on special teams. He becomes the third receiver to enter the portal, joining Jaylon Griffin and Tyler Griffin. With Kobe Hudson and Javon Baker’s future uncertain, the receiver could be a position of need as the Knights move forward in the transfer market.

Here are the rest of the moves:

CB Corey Thornton

Vitals: 6-1, 190-pounds

Resume: Thornton was a three-star prospect out of Booker T. Washington High where he helped guide the Tornadoes to a state title in 2019. He was one of five defensive backs to sign with UCF in its 2020 recruiting class. The Florida native started all 10 games at corner for the Knights his freshman season. Thornton earned All-AAC honors in his sophomore and junior years.

Role: He was integral to a UCF secondary that finished first in the Big 12 in passing defense, allowing an average of 206 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Outlook: Thornton is by far the biggest name in the transfer portal for the Knights. He was a four-year starter anchoring a secondary that returned Nikai Martinez, Brandon Adams, Ja.Cari Henderson, Quadric Bullard and Demari Henderson.

LB Isaiah Paul

Vitals: 6-2, 232-pounds

Resume: The redshirt senior appeared in one game during his only season with the Knights after arriving as a transfer from Incarnate Word.

Role: Paul, a three-star product out of Brennan (San Antonio) High, had 138 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception during his five seasons with the Cardinals.

Outlook: Linebacker is a position of concern for UCF especially with the departures of starters Jason Johnson (graduated) and Walter Yates III (graduated). The coaching staff will need to address the issue of depth at the spot.

EDGE Kervins Choute

Vitals: 6-3, 251-pounds

Resume: The redshirt junior appeared in 14 games over three seasons at UCF. He recorded 13 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Role: Choute, a three-star product out of Deerfield Beach, signed as part of the Knights’ 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in 5 games his freshman year before moving to the scout team in 2021.

Outlook: The emergence of defensive linemen Malachi Lawrence, Matthew Alexander and John Walker spell good things for the Knights up front.

LB Keenan Cupit

Vitals: 6-2, 255-pounds

Resume: Cupit was a three-star prospect from Jefferson Forest (Forest, Va.) High where he played linebacker and running back. He was one of two linebackers to sign as part of UCF’s 2020 recruiting class. He redshirted his freshman year and was used primarily on the scout team in 2021 before appearing in 5 games in 2022. Cupit earned Dean’s List honors in 2020.

Role: He was used primarily on kickoff and punt return coverage in 2022.

Outlook: While linebacker is definitely a position of concern for the Knights this offseason, Cupit wasn’t expected to play much of a role in the rotation.

WR Jaylon Griffin

Vitals: 6-3, 185-pounds

Resume: Griffin attended Huntsville (Texas) High before continuing his football career at Kilgore Junior College where he caught 2 passes for 26 yards in 2019. The Rangers didn’t play football in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Griffin transferred to UCF in 2021. He had a career-high 3 catches for 50 yards with a touchdown in the Knights’ win over Villanova.

Role: The Texas native was primarily the backup to the wideout spot while splitting some time as slot receiver. He also saw some action on kickoff returns for the Knights.

Outlook: Griffin saw limited action as wideouts Javon Baker, Kobe Hudson and Xavier Townsend emerged as go-to options in the offense.

WR Tyler Griffin

Vitals: 6-5, 205-pounds

Resume: Griffin was a three-star prospect from New Southeast Bulloch (Brooklet, Ga.) High, where he was a two-sports star for the Yellow Jackets. He signed as part of the 2022 recruiting class, where he was the seventh-highest-ranked signee.

Role: The Georgia native redshirted his freshman season and was used primarily on special teams.

Outlook: With the status of Baker and Hudson still in the air, Griffin would have provided the Knights with some much-needed depth at the receiver spot.

RB Jordan McDonald

Vitals: 6-1, 220-pounds

Resume: McDonald, a three-star prospect out of Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) High, signed with UCF as part of its 2022 recruiting class. He appeared in 13 games as a true freshman, rushing for 43 yards on 11 carries and was part of the Knights’ running back rotation early this season. He had a career-high 12 carries and 40 yards against Villanova on Sept. 16.

Role: The Georgia native was featured early in short-yardage situations specifically used in the Wildcat formation. Most of his carries came during UCF’s non-conference schedule and he wasn’t a factor in the rest of the Knights’ games with Harvey and Richardson getting most of the carries.

Outlook: With Richardson having exhausted his eligibility and Harvey’s future uncertain, what was once a bounty of talent at running back has suddenly become thin. Depth will be a concern for the Knights heading into next season.

OL Drake Metcalf

Vitals: 6-2, 292-pounds

Resume: Metcalf, a three-star product from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), signed with Stanford as part of its 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in 15 games during three seasons with the Cardinal before transferring to UCF.

Role: The redshirt junior earned the starting nod in fall camp, beating out Caden Kitler and Bula Schmidt. But after starting against Kent State, Boise State and Villanova, Metcalf split time with Kitler and Schmidt.

Outlook: With Tylan Grable, Lokahi Pauole and Schmidt exhausting their eligibility, Metcalf was one of five players with starting experience expected in 2024. Either way, UCF was expected to hit the transfer market to add more depth to the offensive line.

CB Fred Davis II

Vitals: 6-1, 190 pounds

Resume: Davis, a 4-star from Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville), signed with Clemson for its 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in 27 games in three seasons, including starting the first four games of the 2021 season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He accounted for 34 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 4 pass breakups with the Tigers. Davis transferred to UCF last December and appeared in three games with the Knights, failing to register a tackle.

Role: The Jacksonville native wasn’t part of the rotation the Knights used for their secondary, appearing mainly on special teams in less than a handful of games. According to Pro Football Focus, he took part in eight total snaps but wasn’t much of a factor.

Outlook: Davis showed promise while at Clemson but could never earn much playing time at UCF.

