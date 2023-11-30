UCF football transfer tracker: Cornerback Fred Davis II enters portal

The 30-day window for the NCAA transfer portal opens Monday and UCF already has a player who announced his intention to leave.

Cornerback Fred Davis II plans to enter the transfer market after one season with the Knights, according to ON3.com. Davis would be a graduate transfer and have two seasons of eligibility left.

He becomes the first UCF player to announce his intention to transfer.

Vitals: 6-1, 190-pounds

Resume: Davis, a 4-star from Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville), signed with Clemson for its 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in 27 games in three seasons, including starting the first four games of the 2021 season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He accounted for 34 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 4 pass breakups with the Tigers. Davis transferred to UCF last December and appeared in three games with the Knights, failing to register a tackle.

Role: The Jacksonville native wasn’t part of the rotation the Knights used for their secondary, appearing mainly on special teams in less than a handful of games. According to Pro Football Focus, he took part in eight total snaps but wasn’t much of a factor.

Outlook: Davis showed promise while at Clemson but could never earn much playing time at UCF.

