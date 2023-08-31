UCF football tickets for $10? Yep, and here's where! Plus bag policy and TV schedule info

Tickets remain for UCF’s season opener against Kent State scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

The Knights will open their first season in Big 12 Conference play with a nonconference tussle with the Golden Flashes. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling 407-UCF-1000.

Upper bowl seats were still going as cheap as $10 on Thursday afternoon with a few seats on the lower level also available for between $65-$115.

For the fourth straight year, UCF sold its allotment of 27,000 season tickets but single-game tickets are still available for all of the Knights’ contests including home games against Kent State, Villanova, Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Houston. Seats can also be bought through Vividseats, StubHub and other ticket resale sites.

Here's what else to know about gameday in Orlando and future home games:

UCF football bag policy

UCF now has a clear bag policy for home games in Orlando. Only bags that do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches that are made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC will be permitted.

Also allowed are storage bags up to a gallon in size and small clutches/purses up to 4.5 x 6.5 inches.

UCF football TV schedule 2023

Kickoff times and television broadcast assignments have only been set for the first three UCF games so far starting with Thursday night’s opener against Kent State.

FS1 will also have the honors at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 when the Knights head to Boise State for a matchup with one of the premier Group-of-Five programs in the country.

Finally, the Knights’ last nonconference tilt, a home date with FCS Villanova that will kick at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, will stream on the Big 12 Network/ESPN+

No start times or television assignments have been announced for the Knights’ nine Big 12 conference games starting with a trip to Kansas State on Sept. 23.

UCF schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Aug. 31 Kent State 7 p.m. FS1 Sept. 9 @ Boise State 7 p.m. FS1 Sept. 16 Villanova 6:30 p.m. Big 12/ESPN+ Sept. 23 @ Kansas State* TBD TBD Sept. 30 Baylor* TBD TBD Oct. 7 @ Kansas* TBD TBD Oct. 21 @ Oklahoma* TBD TBD Oct. 28 West Virginia* TBD TBD Nov. 4 @ Cincinnati* TBD TBD Nov. 11 Oklahoma State* TBD TBD Nov. 18 @ Texas Tech* TBD TBD Nov. 25 Houston* TBD TBD

