UCF football seeks upset over former QB Dillon Gabriel, No. 6 Oklahoma | 3 things to watch

UCF starts the second half of its inaugural Big 12 season Saturday with its biggest test and an anticipated reunion with its former starting quarterback.

The Knights (3-3, 0-3) travel to No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) for a noon kickoff with both teams returning from their respective byes. It's the first meeting between the two schools, and potentially the only one for the foreseeable future as the Sooners depart for the SEC next July.

Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 8,037 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in parts of three seasons at UCF, put the Sooners in the Big 12 driver's seat with a late, go-ahead touchdown pass against Texas two weeks ago. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Gabriel is currently second among Heisman Trophy favorites (+800), trailing only Michael Penix Jr. of undefeated Washington.

"He's got an outstanding skill set. You talk about a guy who, when we had him, every day in practice he would make a throw that would make you go, 'Wow,'" said Gus Malzahn, who coached Gabriel for three games at UCF in 2021 prior to the southpaw suffering a season-ending broken collarbone in a loss at Louisville. "He's a veteran guy now, too. Think about all the snaps he's played, and you can see when you watch him on film that he's got really good command. He knows when to throw the ball away, and he's got great courage to wait until the last second to get the ball out."

Oklahoma averages 45.2 points per game, the fourth-best mark in major college football. Gabriel is completing 72.3% of his throws, accumulating 1,878 passing yards with 16 touchdowns against two interceptions.

"I think it's interesting how college football brings it all full circle," Gabriel told reporters earlier this week. "I'm excited for it. I'm excited for every opportunity. Grateful that I get to run out with these guys, and it will be a great time."

As for UCF's current quarterback situation, John Rhys Plumlee has been declared fit to return to the starting lineup. The extra week of rest proved beneficial for his meniscus injury, though the fifth-year senior will continue to wear a brace.

Plumlee started against Kansas, exited after four snaps and attempted to gut out two more drives before making way for Timmy McClain. He described feeling a "snap, crackle and pop" after the contest and worried he reaggravated the injury, but Plumlee feels comfortable with his progress entering the stretch run.

"I think I'm pretty close to that mark," Plumlee said when asked if he was at 100% entering the week. "Had a really good practice (Sunday), being able to move around and throw it well. Moved the way I want to move. I'm really thankful for that."

Injuries have hampered Plumlee in conference play in both of his years at UCF. He suffered a concussion last October versus Cincinnati, a shoulder injury the following month against Navy and a hamstring pull in the regular-season finale at South Florida that limited his availability and effectiveness in the American Athletic Conference's championship game at Tulane.

Here are three things to watch Saturday afternoon.

Ricky Barber due to return, gives boost to struggling run defense

Plumlee's availability is significant and grabs the headlines, but Ricky Barber's return is an equally enormous lift for UCF's struggling defense.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound redshirt senior tried to play through pain against both Kansas State and Baylor but logged a combined total of 25 snaps in those games. He sat out against Villanova and Kansas.

Kansas steamrolled UCF on the ground, totaling 399 rushing yards in a 51-22 blowout.

"I think that we're better than that," Barber said. "We've got to do our job and get it done. It's little mistakes that get us over time. One man doesn't do their job on the field, we can get gashed for a big run."

Barber is the Knights' fifth-highest graded run defender (76.7) among players with at least 100 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He graded out positively in that department over each of the previous three seasons as well, including his 2020 campaign at Western Kentucky.

In Barber's absence, true freshman John Walker and Matthew Alexander have seen the majority of playing time alongside interior starter Lee Hunter.

Can UCF keep pace in the passing game?

Oklahoma might rank 85th in the nation in passing yards allowed, but that stat feels misleading — especially considering its ability to take the ball away.

The Sooners are tied for second nationally with 12 interceptions; Gentry Williams leads the team with three picks, while Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence and Kendel Dolby have two apiece. Opposing quarterbacks, for comparison, have thrown six touchdown passes.

Plumlee has flashed improved accuracy downfield in his limited action, and Javon Baker, Kobe Hudson and Xavier Townsend have shared the receiving spotlight at various times this season. Hudson had three consecutive 100-yard games in September.

Oklahoma will certainly prepare to slow down UCF's run game, averaging 193.3 yards per game in Big 12 play. That will put the pressure on Plumlee to hit some early completions and keep the Sooners honest, while also keeping pace with their high-octane offense.

Orlando-area natives Danny Stutsman, Jayden Gibson making impact for Sooners

UCF has gained a greater foothold in recruiting its own backyard in Malzahn's tenure, a priority of his upon arrival aided by the move into a Power Five conference. However, Oklahoma snatched a pair of blue-chippers from the western side of Orange County — including one of the country's premier linebackers.

Windermere native Danny Stutsman (6-4, 236) was named to six midseason All-America lists this week, including those of The Associated Press, ESPN and USA TODAY. Stutsman leads the Big 12 in tackles per game (9.7), and he has been at the heart of the Sooners' defensive turnaround.

"I had to get a lot of tickets," Stutsman said. "It's kind of a competition between me and Dillon for whoever can get the most tickets."

Meanwhile, Winter Garden's Jayden Gibson could see an expanded role at wide receiver with Andrel Anthony ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. The sophomore (6-5, 196) has scored on two of his six receptions this season, and contributed 159 receiving yards.

Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson, Drake Stoops and Brenen Thompson round out the core group of pass-catchers at Gabriel's disposal.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Dillon Gabriel, surging Oklahoma host scuffling Knights