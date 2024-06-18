UCF football will release a small number of tickets this week. Here's what you should know.

A small quantity of single-game UCF football tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Single-game inventory is limited to seats returned by the visiting team in section 225 and the upper level of FBC Mortgage Stadium's south end zone. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets directly from UCF and through verified resale tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

Fans interested in group packages of 10 or more seats may be eligible for discounted rates, one-of-a-kind experiences and additional perks.

On May 7, UCF announced it had sold out its season ticket allotment for the fourth consecutive season, and for the fifth time since 2019. It marked the earliest date in program history for a sellout of season tickets.

UCF's home slate this season features games against New Hampshire (Aug. 29), Sam Houston (Sept. 7), Colorado (Sept. 28), Cincinnati (Oct. 12), BYU (Oct. 26), Arizona (Nov. 2) and Utah (Nov. 29). Colorado, Arizona and Utah are three of the four newcomers to the Big 12, officially set to join the 16-team league on July 1.

Since FBC Mortgage Stadium opened in 2007, UCF has an 83-26 record on its home field (.761 winning percentage).

The Knights went 6-7 in their Big 12 debut, earning an invitation to the Gasparilla Bowl. Defeat to Georgia Tech in Tampa, however, marked Gus Malzahn's first losing season as a head coach.

Kickoff times have been announced for the Knights' first two home contests — 7 p.m. against New Hampshire, 6:30 versus Sam Houston — and its regular-season finale, an 8 p.m. nationally televised showdown with the Utes on Black Friday.

