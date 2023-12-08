UCF football recruiting update: See which quarterback is among Knights' top targets

Veteran linebackers, offensive linemen and maybe even a new quarterback tops Gus Malzahn's transfer portal shopping list in the weeks before Christmas.

The portal opened Monday, and more than 1,000 Division I players have entered their names including seven Knights, headlined by starting cornerback Corey Thornton. Malzahn reiterated this week that retaining the team's top talent continues to be the top priority, but strengthening the roster will be crucial as UCF hopes to narrow the gap next year in a further reconstructed Big 12.

"The biggest challenge, from a coach's standpoint, is that guys go in the portal and you just don't know as much about them as if you were able to recruit somebody for a long period of time," Malzahn said. "You watch their film and then (determine if) they have the skill set that fits, you do the homework on the type of person as best you can and everything that goes with that. Things happen quick."

UCF football superlatives: Which players earned offensive, defensive MVP accolades?

The portal will close at the end of the month, by which time UCF also stands to put the finishing touches on a record-setting high school recruiting class. As of Wednesday morning, the Knights ranked No. 31 nationally in the Class of 2024 with 17 verbal commits. Tight end Kylan Fox, interior offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr., running backs Frankie Arthur and Stacy Gage and defensive back Jaylen Heyward are among the consensus four-star athletes on board.

Here are several significant UCF recruiting notes to monitor during one of the busiest recruiting months on the calendar.

UCF pivots to Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall in QB search

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is lifted in the air by offensive lineman Will McDonald, bottom, after scoring a touchdown against Georgia State on Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta.

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough paid UCF a visit last weekend, but ultimately committed to Louisville on Tuesday evening. Shough, who underwent surgery after sustaining a broken left fibula in a September loss to West Virginia, completed 60.4% of his passes for 746 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in four games this fall.

UCF quickly pivoted to former Coastal Carolina signal-caller Grayson McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. On3 Sports' Pete Nakos first reported Wednesday that McCall plans to visit both N.C. State and UCF this weekend.

Three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall will also be making a visit to UCF this weekend, a source tells @On3sports.



We reported on Monday the Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback is visiting NC State this weekend.https://t.co/7cZWomDiyc pic.twitter.com/ShjuNClGoW — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 6, 2023

McCall is the No. 31 overall player available in the transfer portal, per 247Sports, and 13th among a talented group of quarterbacks. A concussion cut McCall's redshirt senior seasons short in October, but the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder threw for 1,919 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Chanticleers.

McCall topped 10,000 career passing yards at Coastal, maintaining an 88:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He rushed 350 times for 1,113 yards and another 18 scores.

UCF will lose two-year starter John Rhys Plumlee to graduation following the Gasparilla Bowl. Timmy McClain, who made three starts with Plumlee sidelined due to a knee injury, Dylan Rizk, Xavier Williams and incoming freshman Riley Trujillo are expected to round out the Knights' 2024 QB room.

UCF pushes for Wharton pass rusher, Miami commit Booker Pickett Jr.

The lone prep visitor in UCF's first official visit weekend of December, Tampa Wharton edge rusher Booker Pickett Jr., has emerged as a major priority for the defensive coaching staff.

Pickett, viewed nationally as a top-20 player at his position for this cycle, has notched 76 sacks in 42 career games at Wharton. 247Sports ranks Pickett (6-3, 205) as the No. 241 overall player, No. 19 edge rusher and No. 27 player in the state of Florida.

He committed to Miami on Oct. 19, and family ties run deep with the Hurricanes. His father, Booker Sr., played for "The U" in the mid-90s. Pickett's uncle Ryan, on the other hand, went to Ohio State where he won a national championship and became a first-round NFL draft pick.

UCF compares Pickett favorably to fifth-year senior Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, a first-team All-Big 12 selection who led the league in tackles for loss.

Pickett is expected to return to Miami for a visit this weekend, which should give UCF a better indication as to its chances to achieve a surprising late flip. Last year, the Knights reclaimed Lakewood's Isaiah Nixon from Florida in the final days before the early signing period.

Jaden Richardson, Phillip Dunnam among other transfers to monitor

Indiana's Phillip Dunnam (6) makes the tackle during the first half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Two more transfer portal targets joined Shough in Orlando this weekend: former Indiana defensive back Phillip Dunnam and wide receiver Jaden Richardson, the New England Small College Athletic Conference's Co-Offensive Player of the Year at Division III Tufts University.

A Miami native, Dunnam (6-1, 190) played in all 12 games for the Hoosiers as a true sophomore this season, securing three interceptions and breaking up six passes from the safety spot. Per Pro Football Focus, opposing QBs targeted Dunnam 39 times, and he allowed 18 receptions with an NFL passer rating of 67.8.

Richardson (6-2, 210), from San Mateo, Calif., starred for the D-III Jumbos with 46 receptions, 830 yards and 13 scores. He broke the school's record for career receiving touchdowns (20) and had multiple scores in five separate games in 2023.

Had a great time @UCF_Football this weekend! Thanks to @heard88 and the rest of the staff for having us down! pic.twitter.com/1l7Z4Vhada — Jaden Richardson (@Jaden_Rich5) December 4, 2023

A wide range of D-I programs have pursued Richardson since he hit the portal: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Butler, California, Connecticut, Eastern Washington, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Liberty, Marist, Massachusetts, McNeese State, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Old Dominion, Rhode Island, Sacramento State, South Florida, Southern Illinois, Towson, Washington and Wisconsin.

Other players to monitor from the portal as it pertains to UCF include Shaw wide receiver Donte Lee Jr., Georgia cornerback Nyland Green, Tennessee-Martin defensive lineman Daylan Dotson and North Texas offensive lineman Ethan Miner.

Lee (6-3, 180), due to visit this weekend, earned All-SIAC first team honors as a kick returner and has three years of eligibility remaining. He secured 26 catches for 402 yards and three TDs.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 14: Nyland Green #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs tries to tackle Ken Seals #8 of the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second half at FirstBank Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

A five-star recruit in the 2021 class, Green (6-1, 185) played 143 defensive snaps for the Bulldogs over the previous three seasons, per Pro Football Focus. He had one pass breakup in a win against UAB.

Dotson (6-3, 255) was an All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team pick and a Buck Buchanan Award finalist as a junior, compiling 51 tackles, 19½ TFLs, seven sacks, 17 QB hurries and seven PBUs.

Competition will likely be fierce for Miner (6-2, 296), PFF's No. 2 center this season out of 299 qualified players with an 82.8 overall grade. He played 884 snaps for the Mean Green in 2023, and spent the previous three years at Arkansas State.

Former Georgia Tech commit visiting UCF this weekend

Riverside's Marcus Downs (90) and Jack Merriman (10) take down Daniel's quarterback Kolton Chapman (14) during a game that resulted in a win for Daniel at Riverside High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Previously committed to UCF's Gasparilla Bowl opponent Georgia Tech, Greer (S.C.) Riverside defensive lineman Marcus Downs will make an official visit to UCF this weekend.

Downs (6-6, 285) is the No. 8 player in South Carolina and No. 66 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He reopened his recruitment in October after a two-month pledge to the Yellow Jackets.

Capable of lining up anywhere along the defensive front, Downs earned all-region honors during his senior year at Riverside with 37 tackles, six TFLs and three sacks.

Top OL target Eddy Pierre-Louis sets commitment date

Tampa Catholic interior offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis (55) poses with UCF football coach Gus Malzahn during his official visit from June 2-4.

One of the Knights' top-choice interior offensive line targets for 2024, Tampa Catholic's Eddy Pierre-Louis set Dec. 15 as his commitment date, he told On3 Sports last week.

Pierre-Louis (6-4, 315) has the Knights in his final four, along with Miami, Oklahoma and Oregon. He visited UCF for Bounce House Weekend on June 2, and maintains a strong relationship with offensive line coach Herb Hand and the team's coaching staff.

Oklahoma is viewed as the favorite, with 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong forecasting a commitment to the Sooners on Oct. 8.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF Knights football: Gus Malzahn targeting accomplished QB in portal