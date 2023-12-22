Advertisement

UCF football plays Georgia Tech in Gasparilla Bowl to close 2023 season | Live updates

Chris Boyle, Daytona Beach News-Journal
TAMPA — For the third time in five seasons, UCF's football team will look to close with a victory on its neighboring rival's home field.

The Knights (6-6), who won three of their final four games to achieve bowl eligibility for an eighth straight campaign, will meet Georgia Tech (6-6) in the UnionHome Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Keep scrolling for updates, and remember to refresh the page to stay up-to-speed.

This is the Knights' sixth all-time trip to the Tampa Bay area for bowl season. UCF has a 3-2 record in those contests, with both defeats — to Rutgers (2009) and N.C. State (2014), respectively — taking place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, the home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays.

UCF defeated Georgia Tech 27-10 last September, a result that led to the dismissal of then-Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins. Brent Key, a trusted UCF assistant during George O'Leary's regime, is in his first full season in charge.

Colton Boomer kicked four field goals that day for the Knights, Quadric Bullard returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half and UCF held Georgia Tech scoreless on its five trips inside the red zone.

Starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, first-team All-Big 12 defensive end Tre'Mon Morris-Brash and interior offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole are among the UCF players who will play their final collegiate games.

What time is the Gasparilla Bowl?

  • When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 22

  • Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

What channel is UCF football vs. Georgia Tech on today?

  • TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network)

  • Streaming: WatchESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider subscription needed), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)

UCF vs. Georgia Tech can be seen on ESPN. Wes Durham will be the play-by-play announcer with Tim Hasselbeck doing analysis and Taylor Tannebaum reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, December 19.

  • Spread: UCF (-4.5)

  • Over/under: 67.5

  • Moneyline: UCF -200, Georgia Tech +165

UCF football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Thursday, Aug. 31

vs. Kent State: W 56-6

Saturday, Sept. 9

at Boise State: W 18-16

Saturday, Sept. 16

vs. Villanova: W 48-14

Saturday, Sept. 23

at Kansas State*: L 44-31

Saturday, Sept. 30

vs. Baylor*: L 36-35

Saturday, Oct. 7

at Kansas*: L 51-22

Saturday, Oct. 14

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 21

at Oklahoma*: L 31-29

Saturday, Oct. 28

vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28

Saturday, Nov. 4

at Cincinnati*: W 28-26

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs. Oklahoma State*: W 45-3

Saturday, Nov. 18

at Texas Tech*: L 24-23

Saturday, Nov. 25

vs. Houston*: W 27-13

Friday, Dec. 22

vs. Georgia Tech^

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football vs Georgia Tech score, updates from Gasparilla Bowl 2023