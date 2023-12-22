UCF football plays Georgia Tech in Gasparilla Bowl to close 2023 season | Live updates

TAMPA — For the third time in five seasons, UCF's football team will look to close with a victory on its neighboring rival's home field.

The Knights (6-6), who won three of their final four games to achieve bowl eligibility for an eighth straight campaign, will meet Georgia Tech (6-6) in the UnionHome Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Keep scrolling for updates, and remember to refresh the page to stay up-to-speed.

This is the Knights' sixth all-time trip to the Tampa Bay area for bowl season. UCF has a 3-2 record in those contests, with both defeats — to Rutgers (2009) and N.C. State (2014), respectively — taking place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, the home of Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays.

UCF defeated Georgia Tech 27-10 last September, a result that led to the dismissal of then-Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins. Brent Key, a trusted UCF assistant during George O'Leary's regime, is in his first full season in charge.

Colton Boomer kicked four field goals that day for the Knights, Quadric Bullard returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half and UCF held Georgia Tech scoreless on its five trips inside the red zone.

Starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, first-team All-Big 12 defensive end Tre'Mon Morris-Brash and interior offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole are among the UCF players who will play their final collegiate games.

What time is the Gasparilla Bowl?

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 22

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

What channel is UCF football vs. Georgia Tech on today?

UCF vs. Georgia Tech can be seen on ESPN. Wes Durham will be the play-by-play announcer with Tim Hasselbeck doing analysis and Taylor Tannebaum reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, December 19.

Spread: UCF (-4.5)

Over/under: 67.5

Moneyline: UCF -200, Georgia Tech +165

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati*: W 28-26 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State*: W 45-3 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech*: L 24-23 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston*: W 27-13 Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Georgia Tech^

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football vs Georgia Tech score, updates from Gasparilla Bowl 2023