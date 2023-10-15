UCF football midseason grades: Offense explosive in spurts, run D struggling badly

The bye week could not have come at a better time for UCF.

Pipe dreams of walking right into the Big 12 and contending for a conference championship are done, but that does not mean the season cannot be salvaged. The Knights have six games remaining, starting with a nationally televised showdown against Dillon Gabriel and Oklahoma at noon on Oct. 21.

UCF will certainly be seen as massive underdogs against the No. 5 Sooners but, by Big 12 standards, the schedule lightens up a tad in late October. There are three home games left, as well as matchups with fellow American Athletic Conference defectors Cincinnati and Houston.

Bowl eligibility is attainable, and should be viewed as the primary goal from this point forward.

As the Knights rest up this weekend before gearing up for the stretch run, let's break down different aspects of the team and grade its performance thus far.

Passing offense

First-year offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw talked at length about expanding the deep passing game upon his appointment in January.

John Rhys Plumlee displayed promising signs of growth in the Knights' win over Boise State, and Timmy McClain has delivered a handful of highlight-reel bombs (specifically Kobe Hudson's third-quarter touchdown at Kansas State, and Javon Baker's deep post TD against Baylor).

UCF ranks 38th in the FBS in passing offense at 270.3 yards per game. Plumlee and McClain have combined to toss 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dropped passes have plagued the Knights at times, in particular the should-have-been touchdowns off the hands of Kobe Hudson and Javon Baker at Boise State that could have turned the game into a runaway. Baker is charged with five of the team's 10 drops.

However, UCF's receivers have secured 13 contested catches on 25 such targets. Hudson recorded three consecutive 100-yard receiving games in September, and he shares the team lead for touchdown grabs with Baker, Xavier Townsend and Alec Holler at two apiece.

As for the offensive line, UCF ranks fourth in the country as a team in pass blocking despite the unit allowing 13 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Marcellus Marshall has the top individual mark (85.9 out of 100), allowing three hurries and three pressures in 190 opportunities split between left guard and right tackle.

Grade: C+

Rushing offense

UCF once again ranks among the top-10 nationally in running the football, currently fifth at 246.3 yards per game. Malzahn and Hinshaw love to utilize their team's speed, calling 97 runs on the edges in addition to seven end arounds and 13 jet sweeps, per PFF.

The Knights average 6 yards per attempt, with three players — Townsend, Plumlee and Johnny Richardson — topping 8 yards per carry on at least five rushes. RJ Harvey, coming off a season-high 133 yards against Kansas, paces the team with 511 yards and six touchdowns.

Plumlee makes a noticeable difference in this department when he's been available. Not only does he generate chunk plays on his own, he poses a far greater threat to crashing edge defenders than the more polished pocket-passer McClain. That can result in more conistent space between the tackles for Harvey, Richardson and others.

Amari Kight's insertion into the lineup at right tackle, per PFF, has seemingly boosted the Knights' efficiency. He's the highest-graded offensive lineman in the run blocking department (71.9), followed closely by Marshall. Baker has excelled in blocking on the perimeter, and true freshman tight end Randy Pittman Jr. has gained the trust of the coaching staff not only for his abilities as a receiving weapon but in punishing tacklers at the point of attack.

Grade: B

Red zone offense

To the naked eye, UCF's 34.7 points per game appears a fairly respectable total — good for 32nd in the country, and fourth in the Big 12. But the Knights have left way too many points on the board, and it's come back to bite them in league play.

On 25 trips into the red zone, UCF has come away with 15 touchdowns — and come up empty six times. Purely on scoring, it sits 107th of the 130 teams in the FBS with a 76% success rate, the same as Vanderbilt.

The margin for error in the Big 12 is significantly smaller than the American Athletic Conference, so the Knights must punch in more touchdowns during the second half of the season in order to maintain any sort of realistic chance at bowl eligibility.

Grade: D+

Pass defense

Perhaps the figure is flattered both by the lack of dynamic passing attacks it has faced and its woes against the run (more on that in a minute), but UCF ranks a respectable 22nd in the country in pass efficiency defense.

The Knights have picked off four passes, and allowed four touchdown throws for a rating of 112.92 — situated in between Big 12 frontrunners Texas and Oklahoma.

Starting cornerbacks Brandon Adams and Corey Thornton have been two of the Knights' most consistent performers this season.

Opposing quarterbacks have targeted Thornton 28 times, completing just 13 passes for an average of 9.3 yards per reception with five pass breakups and two interceptions, resulting in an NFL passer rating of 40.9.

Adams has seen fewer passes his direction, allowing only four completions on 15 targets. Receivers are averaging 14.8 yards per catch working against the 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior.

True sophomores Nikai Martinez and Ja'Cari Henderson have also graded favorably in coverage, though transfer portal additions Fred Davis and Decorian Patterson have made minimal impacts with 92 combined defensive snaps.

As for the pass rush, Tre'Mon Morris-Brash is already one sack shy of matching his career-high with five. Redshirt sophomore Malachi Lawrence has shined in a part-time role, contributing a sack each in four games.

Grade: B

Run defense

Let's dive into arguably UCF's most glaring deficiency.

The Knights will head to Oklahoma ranked 121st against the run after an abysmal performance against Kansas, surrendering 399 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. UCF was beaten at the point of attack, did not fill gaps and failed to bring down ball-carriers when given the opportunity.

Two weeks earlier, Kansas State's DJ Giddens gashed UCF for 207 rushing yards and four touchdowns and quarterback Will Howard — listed as questionable all week due to a leg injury — added a couple of rushing TDs in the second half.

Ricky Barber's multi-game absence has been a glaring hole at defensive tackle, though John Walker was recognized by On3 Sports earlier this week as a member of its Midseason True Freshman All-America Team.

Individual underlying metrics are not as poor as one might expect; Josh Celiscar is the team's highest-graded player among those with at least 100 rush defense snaps, making 36 tackles and 16 run stops. Fellow co-captain Jason Johnson is among the country's most assured tacklers with 34 of his 52 wrap ups occurring in Big 12 play.

UCF's other linebackers and safeties have been liabilities, though. In total, the Knights have missed a staggering 60 tackles through six games.

Grade: D

Red zone defense

Arguably UCF's greatest asset in 2022, its red zone defense is mired in middle-of-the-pack mediocrity. Opponents have produced points on 20 of their 24 trips (83.3%) inside the Knights' 20-yard line, including 15 touchdowns.

In their three Big 12 games, that figure dips slightly to 17 scores on 21 drives (81%). The greater concern, though, is giving opponents seven red-zone chances per game.

UCF struggles to get off the field, allowing a 45.9% conversion rate on third down (tied for 114th in FBS). No further evidence is needed in UCF struggling to adapt to the step-up in competition than it scoring defense — 12.0 ppg allowed in three non-conference games, 43.7 ppg allowed versus Big 12 rivals.

Grade: C-

Special teams

Colton Boomer drilled four field goals, twice resetting his career-high and banging through a walk-off winner at Boise State to earn Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He's converted at a significantly less automatic 3-for-6 rate since, but two of those misses were 50-plus yards away.

Australian-born Mitch McCarthy ranks 13th of 15 qualified Big 12 punters with a 41.2-yard average. He hit a rare shank in the early stages of Baylor's fourth-quarter rally, and had another kick returned 82 yards to the house by Kansas' Trevor Wilson.

Johnny Richardson (22.3 yards per kickoff) and Xavier Townsend (13.4 yards per punt) can be electric in the return game, though neither has gone the full distance quite yet. Townsend had a touchdown chalked off due to penalty. Both players are among the top-five in the league in their respective categories.

Grade: C+

Recruiting

UCF's rough start in the Big 12 has not resulted in adverse effects for its 2024 high school recruiting class — to this point, at least.

The Knights have nine commits viewed as consensus four-star athletes. For perspective, according to 247Sports' composite scores, UCF is projected to sign seven of its top 25 recruits in program history this December.

Rockledge defensive back Jaylen Heyward, formerly a Georgia commit, is the most high-profile commit. Grayson (Ga.) tight end Kylan Fox, Oak Ridge (Texas) running back Frankie Arthur, Grayson interior offensive linemen Waltclaire Flynn Jr., Carrollwood Day wide receiver Bredell Richardson, St. Thomas Aquinas running back Stacy Gage, Melbourne Central Catholic wide receiver DayDay Farmer, Troup County (Ga.) linebacker Qua Birdsong and Langston Hughes (Ga.) defensive back Jakob Gude also profile as blue-chip prospects.

Among the Knights' major targets still on the board: Tampa Catholic interior offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis and Pickerington Central (Ohio) tight end Tayvion Galloway, both of whom took unofficial visits for the Sept. 30 showdown with Baylor.

Grade: A

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Midseason grades for debut Big 12 season