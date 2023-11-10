UCF football looks to build Big 12 momentum, stun Oklahoma State | 3 things to watch

UCF will bust out Canaveral Blue uniforms for the first time, and attempt to bust up Oklahoma State's surprising charge toward the Big 12 football championship game.

The Knights (4-5, 1-5), fresh off their first conference win at Cincinnati, host the No. 15 Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. in the seventh annual Space Game. UCF, founded in 1963 as Florida Technological University with the goal of providing personnel for the growing U.S. space program at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, is 6-0 all-time when adopting the Citronaut moniker.

"This is our kingdom," UCF fifth-year senior guard Lokahi Pauole said. "They've got to come in here and stop us on offense, and score some points against our defense.

"I'm excited to play this game. Oklahoma State is a big-time game, ranked 15th in the nation. … We've got to be the best football team, execute, do our jobs, and do them well."

As Knights coach Gus Malzahn detailed in his weekly press conference, Oklahoma State (7-2, 5-1) is one of the hottest teams in all of college football. The Cowboys have reeled off five consecutive wins, including top-20 victories over Kansas and Oklahoma, and are tied with Texas atop the Big 12 standings with the inside track on a spot in the conference's title game on Dec. 2 in Arlington, Texas.

Oddsmakers might sense a Bedlam hangover, listing the Cowboys as a mere 2½-point favorite, according to the Action Network. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State's coach since 2005, said the Knights have his staff's full attention.

"They were ahead of Kansas State in (the second half), ahead of (Oklahoma) late in the game, both in road games. And they had every chance in the world to beat Baylor," Gundy said. "I think all of that together makes people aware in our team that the guys better focus in practice. That helps without me just telling them."

Here are three things to watch as UCF aims to build momentum and pull off an important upset.

Potential showcase for running backs Ollie Gordon, RJ Harvey

West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Caden Biser (36) moves in for the tackle against UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) during the second half Oct. 28, 2023, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Two of the Big 12's best halfbacks could be in for big days, given the defensive struggles of both teams against the run.

Ollie Gordon II is building a strong case to win the Doak Walker Award as college football's top running back, and perhaps a dark-horse candidacy for the Heisman Trophy. He leads the nation with 1,225 rushing yards and is tied for fifth with 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Gordon has topped at least 100 rushing yards in each of the last six games, including a pair of 200-yard outings (against West Virginia and Cincinnati) and another performance in which he added 116 receiving yards (Kansas).

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates with fans after a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Oklahoma State won 27-24.

Meanwhile, RJ Harvey is enjoying a similar surge for UCF, becoming the first Knight to notch four straight 100-yard rushing outings since Latavius Murray in 2012. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound redshirt senior shared Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with Gordon, and was the highest-graded Power Five running back (91.6) during Week 10 according to Pro Football Focus.

"He's just getting more and more confidence," Malzahn said. "A couple runs were 'Wow' runs. There's no doubt about it."

UCF ranks 127th of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in run defense, allowing 211.8 yards per game (5.04 per carry). Oklahoma State has not fared much better, tied for 95th at 167.9 per game (4.56 per carry).

Will UCF continue to play center roulette?

The loss of Matt Lee, a three-year starter at center, has been the Knights' biggest loss via the transfer portal this fall. Now at Miami, Lee is one of the top players in the country at the position and a likely future NFL draft pick.

In his absence, UCF has shuffled through centers on a nearly game-by-game basis, with three players splitting snaps at the position: Drake Metcalf, Bula Schmidt and Caden Kitler.

Kitler, who started the Knights' first two league games, has missed the last four due to injury. Metcalf re-entered the starting lineup last week but was benched in the first half. Schmidt possesses plenty of experience, earning All-Mountain West second team honors last year at Fresno State, but lacks ideal Power Five size (6-1, 294).

Metcalf, per PFF, has fared well in pass protection (81.4 grade) in his 208 snaps. Schmidt is the lowest-graded offensive lineman on the team (56.5 overall, 70.6 pass blocking, 52.3 run blocking) but has logged nearly double the playing time with 419 snaps.

"Having a new center rotate in every week is kind of crazy to think about," Pauole said. "But the adjustment is easy. You've just got to know exactly (their) playing styles. … You just roll with it. It goes to show how tight our bond is in the room, being able to take whatever friendships we have off the field and being able to make it work on the field, too."

Left guard is a position to monitor as well. Marcellus Marshall was scratched last week, though he could return to the fold this week. Adrian Medley drew the start against Cincinnati and turned in a fairly strong showing against an imposing Bearcats defensive interior.

UCF needs to play mistake-free football in front of home fans

UC's wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) gets taken down by UCF's defense during the UC vs. UCF game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday November 4, 2023. UCF leads the game at halftime with a score of 14-10.

UCF's last home outing was littered with costly turnovers, derailing any chance of a win over West Virginia. Fifth-year quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw three interceptions and lost a fumble, directly leading to 21 Mountaineer points in a 41-28 defeat.

Plumlee and the Knights protected the football much better last week, and the Knights' defense came up with a pair of crucial takeaways. William Wells forced a fumble after a downfield reception by Cincinnati's Xzavier Henderson, and Jason Johnson emerged from the scrum with the ball. Nikai Martinez picked off Emory Jones just before halftime, keeping UCF ahead 14-10 at the intermission.

"I feel like it was very big, the timing that the interception and the fumble recovery came were big drives that we needed to have big stops to keep points off the board and keep us in the game," Martinez said. "I feel like we need more of that in other games, where we have just lacked turnovers. Being able to keep teams out of the end zone and force field goals is a win in our eyes."

Oklahoma State's Xavier Benson (1) and Collin Oliver (30) celebrate a fumble recovery in the first half during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

For the year, UCF still checks in near the bottom of the FBS in turnover margin (minus-5). Oklahoma State is at the other end of the spectrum with a plus-5 differential, good enough for a share of 24th on a per-game basis.

Nickolas Martin tops the Big 12 in tackles (92, 10.2 per game), adding five sacks. Collin Oliver is one of the league's most feared pass-rushers, and safety Cameron Epps is among the leaders in both interceptions (three) and pass breakups (seven).

