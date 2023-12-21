UCF football’s inaugural Big 12 season ends in Tampa’s Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA — As UCF’s football team made the two-hour drive from Orlando to prepare for Friday’s Gasparilla Bowl, one of the buses blew a tire.

“It was a lot better than flying a long way,” Knights coach Gus Malzahn said, “so we’re glad to be here.”

Consider it just another (literal) bump in the road at the end of the Knights’ first year in the Big 12.

“There’s been some rollercoasters this season,” quarterback John Rhys Plumlee said. “There’s been ups and downs.”

Sometimes in the same game, like when the buzz of UCF’s first conference game as a Big 12 member fizzled out in a historic collapse against Baylor.

It was, realistically, what you could expect from a program jumping from a mid-major conference (the American) to one in the Power Five.

The Knights earned their callup by establishing themselves as a perennial AAC contender and holding their own against teams from major conferences (with wins over the likes of Florida, Auburn, Pitt and bowl opponent Georgia Tech).

But the Big 12 is full of teams like Pitt and Georgia Tech — and a couple like Florida and Auburn. Rising to beat one big-name opponent is one thing. Doing it week after week (while traveling halfway across the country to do so) is another.

“It’s a very quality league,” Malzahn said. “You’ve got to have quality depth.”

The Knights weren’t there yet, and it showed at times. They blew a third-quarter lead at Kansas State, a fourth-quarter lead at Oklahoma and allowed Baylor to score 29 unanswered points in the final 19 minutes. Depth isn’t the only explanation, but it’s one of the logical ones.

It also explains why the other Big 12 newcomers struggled, too. UCF’s former AAC colleagues, Houston and Cincinnati, combined to go 3-15 in Big 12 play, while formerly independent BYU went 2-7. Together, the four rookies won only four conference games that weren’t against other newbies.

If fans expected the Big 12 to be full of wide-open, air-it-out opponents, they were disappointed.

“Really it was just the opposite,” Malzahn said. “It was a learning experience. I know we’ll be better prepared in Year 2.”

That preparation advanced Wednesday on national signing day, when the Knights landed their best class in school history — ranked No. 32 in the nation (third in the Big 12) with a program-record seven blue-chip prospects. Malzahn said the conference jump was “a game-changer” in recruiting.

The next step, though, is for the results to follow on the field. The Gasparilla Bowl is another chance to make that happen by finishing with a winning record (7-6). Georgia Tech is in the ACC, not the Big 12, but it’s still a major-conference opponent and a valuable mile marker to see if the Knights’ road to a championship is smoothing out.

“We definitely want to end this thing the right way — go out on a high note and get some momentum going into the next year for the next guys up,” Plumlee said.

“I’m expecting big things. Obviously I’m not going to be here next year to be able to play and be a part of it, but the momentum of this place is going straight up.”