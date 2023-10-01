UCF football blows 28-point, second-half lead in stunning Big 12 home loss to Baylor

ORLANDO — A scintillating start for UCF in its Big 12 football home opener slowly, painfully, developed into a catastrophic collapse.

Quarterback Blake Shapen returned from a three-week absence to guide Baylor (2-3, 1-1) to its largest comeback in program history as the Bears reeled off 29 unanswered points to stun UCF 36-35 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The host Knights (3-2, 0-2) led 35-7 with less than 19 minutes left but allowed the Bears to score on each of their final four possessions, and assisted in the visitors' comeback effort by coughing up a fumble for an extra score.

It's also the largest blown lead in UCF history. Three times previously, the Knights had lost when leading by 21 — to Eastern Kentucky in 1988, to Houston in 2016 and to Memphis in 2020.

Shapen, sidelined due to an MCL sprain, completed 21 of 34 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Hankins kicked the game-winning 25-yard field goal with 1:21 to play for Baylor, which began the day ranked last in the Big 12 in scoring offense (20 ppg) and scoring defense (26.8).

Timmy McClain gave UCF one last chance for salvation with a highlight-reel scramble into his own end zone and away from tacklers on fourth down to find RJ Harvey for a 16-yard gain. The Knights advanced to Baylor's 42, but Colton Boomer's 59-yard field goal attempt as time expired fell well short.

"Really disappointed for our fanbase. This is a big moment, and we didn't seize the moment," Knights coach Gus Malzahn said. "We let one get away; that's the way our locker room feels. We were in complete control of the game."

UCF has been outscored 39-7 in the fourth quarter of its first two Big 12 contests, wearing down defensively and making crucial mistakes at the most inopportune moments.

Here are three takeaways, including the anatomy of Baylor's rally or — depending on perspective — UCF's meltdown.

UCF hangs 21 points on Baylor in game's opening 9 minutes

The Knights could not have dreamed a better start. Baylor gained two yards on its first three drives, with both Tre'mon Morris-Brash and Malachi Lawrence registering sacks of the seemingly shaken Shapen.

Meanwhile, UCF blitzed the Bears for three touchdowns. Johnny Richardson took the first snap from scrimmage 79 yards around the left end for an electrifying touchdown, sending the sellout crowd of 44,005 into rapture.

McClain walked in for a 2-yard keeper, and fired a 65-yard dart to Javon Baker within the game's opening nine minutes to put UCF ahead 21-0. Though Baylor found a rhythm and scored in the second quarter, safety Demari Henderson halted the momentum with an 87-yard fumble return for touchdown — a play reviewed, and upheld by officials.

In total, the Knights held the ball for 6:58 in the entirety of the first half. UCF put together what appeared to be a decisive 14-play, 84-yard possession out of the locker room, punctuated by a 6-yard strike from McClain to Xavier Townsend on third-and-goal.

"You look at it, in the first half, we had this game handled," Knights tight end Alec Holler said. "We should have easily closed that game out. You come in the second half, let your foot off the gas and stuff like that happens. It's extremely disappointing."

Failures in all 3 phases dooms UCF in the second half

So, what went wrong? In short, everything.

Baylor elected to kick a harmless 30-yard field goal with 3:20 left in the third quarter, yet still trailed by four scores. McClain fired completions to Randy Pittman and Holler covering 49 yards as UCF stormed right back into the red zone, but Caden Jenkins picked off an underthrown third-down pass to Pittman, starting a chain reaction of disastrous outcomes for the hosts.

Dawson Pendergrass punctuated a 10-play drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown, and the Bears converted the ensuing two-point conversion. UCF would burn just 1:38 on its next drive, and Mitch McCarthy's punt sailed out of bounds near midfield.

Monaray Baldwin, who had game-highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (150), hauled in a 5-yard TD at the 9:38 mark of the fourth and the Bears again successfully went for two, making the score 35-26.

Seeking to stop the bleeding, McClain hit Townsend for a 14-yard completion on third down and Richardson rushed for 18 to Baylor's 30-yard line. Three plays later, UCF chose to deploy its Wildcat package but RJ Harvey mishandled a low snap, and Jenkins scooped up a bouncing ball to race 72 yards the other direction.

Following another Knights three-and-out, Baldwin slipped two tackles on a quick screen and cruised 30 yards into field goal range. Hankins drilled the kick, completing the miraculous Baylor comeback.

"I think we've got a good team, but we're not doing what it takes to win," Malzahn said. "Today, we had a couple moments to win the game, really, in all three phases. We didn't get it done.

"We all feel like crap right now, and we should feel like crap."

John Rhys Plumlee dresses, participates in pre-game warmups

Earlier in the week, Malzahn said starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was ahead of schedule in his rehab from a right leg injury suffered three weeks ago. In an encouraging sign for his availability, Plumlee dressed in full uniform and participated in pre-game warmups.

Plumlee wore a protective brace around his knee, as well as a sleeve on his leg. Saturday marked the first time he suited up since sustaining the injury on the Knights' final drive at Boise State.

Plumlee was cleared to return to team activities Friday, Malzahn said, though he only participated in seven-on-seven drills. He is expected to practice in a larger capacity this coming week, though his status ahead of next week's trip to Kansas remains uncertain.

"He'll practice this week. We'll see," Malzahn said. "I'm not ready to say (he has a chance to play). I just didn't feel comfortable with him playing today."

Brandon Marcello, of 247Sports, reported earlier this week that UCF initially targeted the Oct. 21 trip to Oklahoma as a potential return date for Plumlee. The Knights travel to Kansas, who was without Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Jalon Daniels against Texas, and have a bye week prior to their matchup with the Sooners.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Baylor rallies, spoils Knights Big 12 Conference opener