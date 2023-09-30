The UCF football Big 12 era in Orlando begins against Baylor

ORLANDO — UCF’s first conference home game as a Big 12 member kicked off Saturday afternoon with a visit from Baylor. The fireworks began quickly when Johnny Richardson sped 79 yards for a touchdown on the Knights’ first offensive play.

The party, however, began long before the game. DJ Pauly D had fans bouncing for a pregame concert next to Nicholson Fieldhouse, the Knights’ indoor practice facility.

“Shout out Big 12,” the DJ yelled from the stage. “Shout out UCF Knights. It’s game day, baby!”

He later posed for a photo with the crowd and sent it to his 5 million Instagram followers.

There were other, literal signs of the day’s magnitude. Baylor sponsored digital billboards off I-4 to welcome the Knights to the league, and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce visited. Big 12 team banners lined one of the walkways to FBC Mortgage Stadium. Fans milled around with Big 12 lanyards and Big 12 homecoming T-shirts. One man draped a black UCF Big 12 flag across his back like a cape.

Saturday wasn’t the Knights’ first Big 12 game; that came last week in a loss at Kansas State. It was, however, their first home game against a Big 12 colleague.

The stage was magnified by the fact that it was one of the biggest recruiting weekends in program history. At least 30 four-star prospects, including Tampa Catholic offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis, were expected to attend, UCF’s Rivals site reported.

