UCF football announces date, time for spring game

UCF will host its annual spring football game at FBC Mortgage Stadium on April 12 at 7 p.m.

The game will once again feature the Knights vs. Nauts. It will feature a player skills challenge and fan participation opportunities, including postgame field access. Fans can purchase exclusive experiences through The Kingdom, UCF’s collective.

In previous years, UCF has used its spring game as a marketing event.

In 2021, Gus Malzahn‘s first season as head coach, players wore uniforms featuring their social media handles on the back of their jerseys. In 2022, the Knights wore jerseys with QR codes that, when used, took viewers to the players’ biographies on the team site.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee participated in a regular-season baseball game against Memphis and the spring game on the same night last season. He went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI in helping the Knights cruise to a 12-3 win over the Tigers before leaving in the seventh inning for the football stadium. Plumlee arrived a few minutes after the start of the game, going 10 of 17 for 236 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

UCF wraps up spring camp April 15.

