UCF focuses on finding ways to win close games in more competitive Big 12

As UCF began preparing for the season, coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff knew they were in for a challenge.

Moving from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 is a big step up in competition and the Knights would be facing a schedule that included six road games totaling nearly 17,000 miles.

There’s potential for a dogfight week in, week out.

“We’re moving up a level, we have six road games and we’re traveling more than any team and college football this year,” Malzahn recently told the Sentinel. “Anytime you play road games, if you win, there’s a good chance it will be a close game.

“We’ve been talking about finding a way to win those close games.”

Malzahn had his staff take a closer look at the Big 12. He discovered that while the league featured teams built with offensive firepower last year, many games came down to the final possession.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn talks expectations heading into 2023 season

“Every team had at least four games decided by less than a touchdown,” said offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw.

There were 28 games decided by a touchdown or less in the Big 12. Seven were decided in overtime or double overtime.

TCU (6-1), Texas (2-5) and Iowa State (1-6) led the way with the most one-score games, followed by Texas Tech (4-1), Kansas State (3-2), West Oklahoma State (2-3), Baylor (2-3), Oklahoma (0-5), Virginia (3-1) and Kansas (2-2).

In fall camp, the Knights spent part of each practice on situational strategy, working on four-minute, two-minute and red-zone drills.

“We’re trying to put us in those situations where we’re up and we have got to hold on to the ball and run out the clock or to be able to go and score at the end of the game,” said Hinshaw. “[Situations where] we’ve got the ball and we’ve got to go down and kick a field goal to tie this thing or to go up.”

Breaking down UCF’s depth chart heading into season opener vs. Kent State

Added Malzahn: “We’ve spent a lot of time in camp and will continue to spend a lot of time just trying to be as prepared as you can before you get to those moments. Every time I went to a national championship game, six or seven [games] went down to the last drive.”

UCF is 8-4 (67%) in games decided by a touchdown or less under Malzahn through the first two seasons.

In his nine seasons at Arkansas State and Auburn, his teams were a combined 26-17 (60%).

“In 2010 [as an assistant at Auburn], we had seven games that went down to the last drive, and in 2013 we had eight games down to the last drive,” said Malzahn. “It’s just a formula that … is going to be extremely challenging.”

The Knights were ranked No. 104 out of 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision in red-zone conversions, scoring 78% of the time once they got inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Georgia, which won the mational championship, led at 97.6%, followed by Ohio State (95.2%) which lost to the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

For the players, it all comes down to execution.

“We’ve talked about when we get into the red zone and how to flip that switch on every play,” said redshirt senior tight end Alec Holler. “We can’t have a negative play and no turnovers. We’re just really hyper-focused on whenever we get into those situations.”

Even from the defensive side, the Knights focused on winning those close battles.

Said defensive coordinator Addison Williams: “We’re always talking third down, red zone, turnovers, two-minute drills … daily with our guys. At times, we can give them probably more information than what they can handle, but we’re constantly hitting those situations so when we end up in those situations, they won’t be foreign to us.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.