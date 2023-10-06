UCF’s focus is to finish strong at Kansas to earn 1st Big 12 win

The inaugural Big 12 season’s start hasn’t gone exactly as planned for UCF.

The Knights dropped their first two games, at Kansas State (44-31) and against Baylor (36-35), to start 0-2 in conference play. To add insult to injury, the team led late into the third quarter in both games before being outscored 39-7 in the fourth quarter.

“The fourth quarter is when we’ve got to take it to another level and finish these games. That’s the bottom line,” said offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw.

UCF (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) will get another chance at its first Big 12 win when the Knights return to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox).

The move to a Power Five conference has been eye-opening for the four newcomers, with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF going a combined 1-7 in the league.

Despite the shaky start, coaches and players haven’t seen anything different from the level of competition in the Big 12 through the first two games.

“It’s pretty much what I thought it would be,” said coach Gus Malzahn. “I believe we’ll be able to compete with every team in our league. We have a good team, but must prepare our guys to finish games.”

Added senior defensive end Josh Celiscar: “I haven’t seen anything I wasn’t expecting from them. We’re in a different league and people aren’t expecting us to win, so we’ve got to prove them wrong every week. We can win in this league.”

Coaches: Malzahn, 3rd season at UCF, 21-11 (98-49 overall); Lance Leipold, 3rd season at Kansas, 12-18 (158-57).

Quick slant: This is the first meeting between these programs. UCF hopes to avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2016 and its first 0-3 start in conference play since 2015. .. This is the first time the Knights have been featured on Fox. They’ve previously played on FS1, FS2, Fox College Sports and Fox Sports Net. … This is UCF’s second road trip to Kansas, with the Knights having visited Kansas State on Sept. 23.

About UCF (3-2, 0-2 Big 12): Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee could return to action after missing the past three games with a leg injury. If not, Timmy McClain would be making his fourth start. The sophomore ranks third in the nation in passing yards per completion (17.44). … Defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash leads the Big 12 in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (12). … Linebacker Jason Johnson leads the team in tackles (44) and eclipsed 400 career tackles during the loss to Baylor. … Cornerback Demari Henderson scored on an 87-yard fumble recovery last week. It was the first fumble recovery for a touchdown since 2019.

About Kansas (4-1, 1-1 Big 12): Quarterback Jalon Daniels remains questionable after missing last week’s game with back pain. If Daniels can’t go, redshirt senior Jason Bean will get his third start of the season. … Kansas is second in the Big 12 in tackles for loss (41), thanks in part to defensive linemen Austin Booker (6) and Jereme Robinson (5). The duo also has combined for 8.5 sacks. … The Jayhawks’ secondary has a Florida connection with safety Kenny Logan Jr. (St. Augustine) and cornerback Mello Dotson (Daytona Beach).

3 things to watch

Stop 3rd down conversions. UCF ranks near the bottom (101 out of 133) of the Football Bowl Subdivision in opponent third-down conversion rate (43%). The Knights are even worse in the Big 12, allowing a 58% conversion rate (19 of 33), including 71% (5 of 7) in the fourth quarters vs. Kansas State and Baylor. Kansas, meanwhile, is third in the league in conversions at 51% (26 of 51).

Eliminate penalties. The Knights have been flagged a Big 12-worst 35 through the first five games, averaging 58 yards per game. A pass interference penalty near the start of the second quarter nullified McClain’s touchdown pass to Xavier Townsend. It was the third touchdown wiped away by a penalty this season.

Pressure the quarterback. Kansas has led the league in quarterback sacks allowed in the last two seasons. Jayhawks quarterbacks have been pressured 24% of the time this season and have been sacked just five times. UCF has registered at least one sack in each game, with Morris-Brash leading the Big 12 (5).

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

When: 4 p.m.

TV: Fox; Radio: AM 740/FM 96.9 The Game, SiriusXM 200

Weather: 64 degrees, 3% rain chance

Favorite: Kansas 5 points

Online: orlandosentinel.com/knights; @osmattmurschel on Twitter.

