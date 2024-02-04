UCF flips Class of 2025 4-star safety Kendarius Reddick from Auburn

Fresh off its best recruiting class in school history, UCF has landed a verbal commitment from its highest-rated recruit for its Class of 2025.

The Knights secured a pledge from Kendarius Reddick Saturday night, a four-star safety from Thomasville, Georgia, who is the 64th-ranked player in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. According to the website, Reddick is also Georgia’s No. 7 overall safety and 12th-best player.

Reddick’s commitment is a massive coup for new cornerback coach Trovon Reed, who joined the Knights’ coaching staff last week after spending the past three seasons as Auburn’s player relation coordinator and director of football. Reed previously secured a commitment from Reddick to AU, where he has been committed since October.

Reed celebrated the news on social media, “The GUS BUS ! Who’s Next ???”

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Reddick is set to begin his senior year at Thomas County Central, where he’s totaled 157 tackles with 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 interceptions, 5 passes defended and a fumble recovery in three varsity seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

With Reddick’s commitment, UCF has four players as part of its 2025 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 17 in the country. The rest of the group includes fellow four-star running back Taevion Swint, three-star offensive lineman Jaquez Joiner and three-star receiver Santonyo Isaac.

UCF hosted more than 50 recruits Saturday, a week following a Friday Night Lights recruiting event at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

All verbal commitments are non-binding but can become official during the early signing period in December.

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on X at @osmattmurschel.