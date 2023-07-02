UCF to face experienced, upset-minded Villanova in Week 3

Nickname: Wildcats

Location: Villanova, Pa.

Enrollment: 6,700

Home field: Villanova Stadium (Capacity: 12,500)

Conference: Colonial Athletic Association

2022 record: 6-5, 4-4 CAA

All-time series record vs. UCF: 0-1

Last meeting: Sept. 2, 2006 (UCF won 35-16)

Editor's note: This is the third installment in a 12-part series highlighting UCF's 2023 football opponents.

Upon returning from the blue turf of Boise, UCF will have just one more speed bump before beginning its Big 12 football journey.

Villanova will make its first trip to Orlando in 17 years for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 17, concluding non-conference schedules for both schools. Sleeping on the Wildcats could be unwise, considering the program's pedigree as a perennial Football Championship Subdivision playoff contender and its roster featuring 20 players with graduate eligibility.

Delaware's Marcus Yarns (left) tries to get past Villanova's Tyrell Mims in the second quarter of Delaware's 29-26 loss at Villanova Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

The Wildcats went 6-5 last season with a 4-4 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association. The year before, they tallied 10 victories and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs.

UCF has clobbered its last six FCS opponents by an average margin of 45.5 points per game. The Knights have not lost to a lower-division program since 2015, a 16-15 stunner at the hands of Furman on the way to an 0-12 record.

Mark Ferrante: A Villanova mainstay on the sidelines

Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante (left) is greeted by Delaware head coach Danny Rocco after the Blue Hens' 21-13 loss at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Mark Ferrante enters his 37th season with the program and has been at the helm since 2017. Chosen as the retired Andy Talley's successor, the 62-year-old Ferrante previously served as offensive line coach and assistant head coach.

Under Ferrante, Villanova has remained competitive, finishing in the top-15 of the FCS STATS and Coaches' polls and qualifying for the playoffs in both 2019 and 2021. Ferrante holds a record of 37-26 over six seasons.

Villanova maintained its status as an FBS independent for 75 years, from 1905-80, before disbanding its program due to poor attendance and monetary reasons. Football was reintroduced in 1985, and the Wildcats typically test themselves against FBS opposition once per year, going 4-21 with three wins against Philadelphia-area rival Temple.

All-conference wide receiver Jaaron Hayek anchors veteran group

Villanova quarterback Connor Watkins slips into the endzone on a keeper to score the go-ahead points on fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line late in the fourth quarter of Delaware's 29-26 loss at Villanova Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Key returners on Offense: OL Temi Ajirotutu, RB TD Ayo-Durojaiye, OL Michael Corbi, WR Jaaron Hayek, WR Rayjuon Pringle, WR Jaylan Sanchez, OL Nick Torres, QB Connor Watkins

Key returners on Defense: LB Brendan Bell, DB Elijah Glover, DB Jalen Goodman, LB Shane Hartzell, DB Tyrell Mims, LB Ethan Potter, DB Kshawn Schulters, DB Ty Trinh

Villanova has done a fine job keeping its top players. Sixteen starters are back for the Wildcats, including quarterback Connor Watkins, leading rusher TD Ayo-Durojaiye, All-CAA first team wide receiver Jaaron Hayek, all three linebackers and all five members of the secondary.

In just eight games, Hayek averaged 101.3 receiving yards at a rate of 22.5 per reception and hauled in eight touchdowns. Watkins had some erratic moments as a passer, tossing 11 interceptions and completing just 54.9% of his attempts, but he fired 16 touchdowns and rushed for nine more. Right guard Michael Corbi earned All-CAA second team recognition.

Villanova ranked in the middle of the FCS' 123-team pack in the four major statistical categories: total offense (376.6 yards per game, 59th), total defense (398.7 yards per game allowed, 76th), scoring offense (26.3 points per game, 62nd) and scoring defense (28.5 points per game, 67th).

Shane Hartzell is the Wildcats' most disruptive defender, leading the team in tackles (74), TFLs (nine) and sacks (four). Villanova collected just eight interceptions as a team, with cornerback Tyrell Mims tying for the team lead (two).

Isaiah Ragland, freshmen could get a chance if UCF pulls away

Mainland's Ja'Briel Mace runs the ball during the game between Mainland and Egg Harbor Township played during the second annual Battle at the Beach football showcase at Ocean City High School on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Incoming Freshmen: TE Nolan Clayton (King of Prussia, Pa.), DB Zahmir Dawud (North Brunswick Township, N.J.), OL Kyle Fay (Cranford, N.J.), LB Jason Hall (Suffield, Conn.), RB Ja'Briel Mace (Linwood, N.J.), DL Capri Martin (New Rochelle, N.Y.), OL Chris McCullers (Purcellville, Va.), DL Nigel McSween (Morristown, N.J.), WR Kenyon Miles (South Huntington, N.Y.), DL Ivan Murray (Paulsboro, N.J.), RB Isaiah Ragland (Clifton, Va.)

Villanova signed 11 freshmen during the early period in December, and could stand to give a few some in-game experience if UCF pulls away as expected.

Ragland set school records at Centreville High in Virginia, rushing for 5,197 yards and 68 touchdowns to earn all-region, all-state and Washington Post All-Met honors. Mace, who attended Mainland Regional in New Jersey, is second all-time for his school with 3,867 rushing yards and tops for touchdowns (56).

All eleven early signees come from states along the Eastern seaboard, including one from Pennsylvania and five from neighboring New Jersey.

2023 UCF Knights football schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Aug. 31 Kent State 7 p.m. FS1 Sept. 9 @ Boise State 7 p.m. FS1 Sept. 16 Villanova 6:30 p.m. BIG 12/ESPN+ Sept. 23 @ Kansas State* TBD TBD Sept. 30 Baylor* TBD TBD Oct. 7 @ Kansas* TBD TBD Oct. 21 @ Oklahoma* TBD TBD Oct. 28 West Virginia* TBD TBD Nov. 4 @ Cincinnati* TBD TBD Nov. 11 Oklahoma State* TBD TBD Nov. 18 @ Texas Tech* TBD TBD Nov. 25 Houston* TBD TBD

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF opponent previews: Villanova aims for Week 3 upset in Bounce House