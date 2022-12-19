UCF earns pledge from recent Florida WR decommit

Eustis wide receiver Tyree Patterson, who decommitted from the Gators on Wednesday, has now pledged his services to the UCF Knights.

Florida fans paying close attention might have seen this move coming when Patterson missed his official visit to the Swamp a few weekends ago and kept a date locked in with UCF for the following weekend. In the end, the Knights were the better fit and Patterson should be a weapon for them in the Big 12.

A three-star receiver, according to both 247Sports and On3’s composite ranking systems, Patterson would have to prove himself to get playing time at Florida over the three other four-star receivers in the class. The talent is certainly there — Patterson went for over 100 yards a few times to start his senior year before shutting things down to focus on getting ready for college — but there’s a clearer path in Orlando.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Patterson’s commitment to UCF is less of a loss for the Gators and more of a gain for the Knights. Plenty of three-star recruits get lost in the SEC shuffle when they could thrive at a smaller program and transfer out if necessary. UCF is the best of both worlds as he’ll be joining the Knights just as they enter the Big 12.

Hopefully, Florida won’t live to regret the flip in a matchup down the road.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire