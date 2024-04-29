UCF draws commitment from Miami transfer quarterback Jacurri Brown

UCF scored another major transfer with the addition of Jacurri Brown, a promising quarterback who spent two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes and committed to the Knights on Monday.

Brown appeared in nine games with three starts, including Miami’s Pinstripe Bowl loss to Rutgers on Dec. 28.

He threw for 411 yards in two seasons with 4 touchdowns and four interceptions and ran for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Brown was a four-star prospect out of Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga., where he completed 54% of his passes (366 of 681) for 5,504 yards with 51 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 53 games as a four-year starter. He also rushed for 4,194 yards and 54 touchdowns for the Vikings.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was listed as the No. 254 player nationally and the No. 16 quarterback in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Brown, 20, joins a quarterbacks group that features Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson, redshirt freshman Dylan Rysk and true freshmen Riley Trujillo and EJ Colson. The departure of backup Timmy McClain left Jefferson as the only quarterback with actual college experience, prompting the need to add an experienced player from the portal.

The redshirt junior has become the fifth transfer to join the roster since the end of spring camp, and the second from Miami. Defensive end Nyjalik Kelly also committed to the Knights after two seasons with the Hurricanes.

