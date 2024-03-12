UCF cruises past Oklahoma State into second round of Big 12 tournament

It was perhaps the best 20 minutes of basketball that UCF has played all season.

The Knights went on an 18-1 run to start, turning a 4-point halftime lead into an unsurmountable double-digit advantage before cruising to a 77-62 win over Oklahoma State in Tuesday’s first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

“They [UCF players] came out very excited in the first half and played with a lot of energy,” said UCF coach Johnny Dawkins. “The second half was one of the best defensive efforts to start a half we have had since I’ve been coaching at UCF.”

UCF (17-14) advances to the second round, where they will face 5th-seeded BYU (22-9) on Wednesday (12:30 p.m., ESPN2).

Forward Ibrahima Diallo scored a career-high with 17 points and 11 rebounds, C.J. Walker added 12 points and Darius Johnson had 11.

“I was just out there for my team, so whatever they wanted me to do, I just did,” said Diallo.

Joked Dawkins: “He’s a man of few words.”

Diallo’s previous career high (16 points) came on Nov. 18, 2021, while he was at San Jose State playing against California Baptist.

OSU guard Javon Small’s 21 points led the Cowboys, who finished 5-of-11 from 3-point range.

Both teams had a rough start, shooting a combined 4 for 19 (21%) in the first five minutes of play. The shooting improved slightly as UCF’s defense forced 6 turnovers, which the Knights converted into 8 early points before taking a 35-31 lead at halftime.

UCF shot 48% (13 of 27) in the second half, including 4 of 8 on 3-pointers as the Knights jumped all over Oklahoma State after intermission. The Cowboys missed their first nine shots and didn’t score their first field goal until 11:50 but the damage was already done.

“We got off to a really slow start on the offensive end, and by the time we found our rhythm, it was way too late; we got down too deep,” said OSU coach Mike Boynton.

UCF won the battle of the boards, outrebounding Oklahoma State 43-37. It was the most rebounds by a Knights team since totaling 43 against West Virginia on Jan. 23.

“Our guys followed the scouting report very well,” said Dawkins. “We just tried to take away what we thought were some of their strengths.”

This was the second win over Oklahoma State this season, with the Knights previously defeating the Cowboys 77-71 in Stillwater on Feb. 28.

UCF turns its attention to BYU, a team they’ve gone winless against in two previous meetings: A 63-58 loss in Orlando on Jan. 13 and a 90-88 loss at Provo on Feb. 13.

“We need to study them this evening and find out the things we need to do better,” said Dawkins.

Meanwhile, the Knights will enjoy Tuesday’s victory.

“Winning ain’t easy, so we rewarded ourselves with a lot of smiles,” Walker said of the mood in the locker room afterward. “That’s it. Next play.”

