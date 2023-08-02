UCF coordinator Addison Williams seeks unity, communication from defense

Since the end of last season, UCF football has added new faces to its roster through the NCAA transfer portal and from the high school ranks.

It was clear the Knights put an emphasis on boosting their defense entering their first season in the Big 12 Conference. Of the 15 high school prospects who signed with UCF in the 2023 recruiting class, nine play defense.

Seven of those prospects made up the highest rated recruits signed by UCF last cycle.

UCF also brought in seven transfers (mostly linebackers and defensive backs) who will play for first-year Knights defensive coordinator Addison Williams.

“We brought those guys in from watching the tape and seeing that they were good football players,” Williams said after UCF’s third practice of fall camp Wednesday. “Now it’s just a matter of those guys getting acclimated to the system more.”

A portion of the newcomers were able to get on campus and take part in spring football practice. Williams highlighted those early enrollees and spring transfers while sharing what he wants to see from the summer additions.

“We did bring some in during the spring and those guys have done a good job,” he said. “The guys that we brought in during the summer, we’re just looking for them to continue taking those next steps.

“In the spring we spoon-fed them with the install whereas this fall we’re going to feed you with a firehose and see who it really is important to and who can pick it up.”

In addition to learning what the Knights want to accomplish on defense and how they’ll go about doing that, Williams mainly wants to see his defense come together as one cohesive group.

“That’s one thing I talk to the defense about each and every day,” he said. “Whether it’s as a staff or a defensive unit, we’re coming together. Bringing everyone on the defense along. As they always say, ‘One weak link can break a chain,’ and we don’t need that weak link.”

On top of serving as defensive coordinator, Williams focuses on the defensive backs, a position he coached solely before being promoted to coordinator ahead of the spring.

UCF added multiple defensive backs from the transfer portal such as Jireh Wilson (ECU), Fred Davis (Clemson) and DeJordan Mask (Texas State) and signed top local prospects including Braeden Marshall (Lake Mary) and Jason Duclona (Estero).

Due to the influx of fresh faces in the secondary, Williams wants his unit to focus on communication. So far, he’s liked what he has seen — or, in this case, heard — from the bunch.

“They’re communicating and that’s one thing that’s vital back there because when you don’t communicate, that’s when bad things happen,” he said. “Those guys are communicating and making the different adjustments.

“The communication aspect has been one of the biggest things I’ve been impressed by and I’m proud of those guys for.”

