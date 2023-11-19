UCF continues to struggle on road with loss at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — If UCF is going to be successful in the Big 12, the Knights are going to have to find a way to win on the road.

UCF (5-6, 2-6 Big 12) lost its fourth conference road game as Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to down the Knights 24-23 at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday night.

The loss wiped away any positive momentum following the team’s win over then-No. 15 Oklahoma State last week.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, became bowl-eligible with the win for the third straight season. The Red Raiders close out the regular season at Texas on Saturday

After the Red Raiders took a 24-17 lead, UCF scored on a 71-yard touchdown by Javon Baker from quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. But Colton Boomer’s extra-point try failed.

The game featured two of the Big 12’s top four running backs: Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks (1,166 yards) and UCF’s RJ Harvey (1,082).

Brooks took the spotlight, rushing for 182 yards and a TD on 24 carries.

Harvey was coming off a career 206 rushing yards in the Knights’ 45-3 win over Oklahoma State. It was his fifth straight 100-yard rushing game, three behind all-time leader Kevin Smith’s 8. But the redshirt senior struggled to get much going, finishing with 78 yards on 20 carries.

Plumlee started off by completing 8 of his first 11 pass attempts but struggled at times before connecting with Baker late in the fourth quarter. He also threw his 8th interception of the season in the third quarter.

UCF wraps up the regular season by hosting Houston on Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights need a win over the Cougars to become bowl-eligible for the eighth straight season.

Standouts

UCF

John Rhys Plumlee: The quarterback went 16 of 32 for 249 yards with an interception. He also added 84 rushing yards on 13 carries.

RJ Harvey: The redshirt senior running back had 78 yards on 20 carries and saw his streak of five straight games with at least 100 rushing yards snapped.

Kobe Hudson: The senior receiver had two catches for 52 yards.

Texas Tech

Behren Morton: The sophomore went 21 of 35 for 256 passing yards, highlighted by a pair of touchdown throws in the first half.

Tahj Brooks: The senior running back rushed for 182 yards on 24 carries for a 7.8-yards per carry average. It was his fourth straight 100-yard rushing performance.

Noteworthy

– Harvey scored his 13th rushing touchdown of the season on a 4-yard scramble out of the Wildcat formation early in the first quarter. It was the third straight game with a touchdown for the redshirt senior.

– UCF stopped Texas Tech on back-to-back drives in the first quarter as the Red Raiders failed to convert on a 4th-and-2 and a 4th-and-4 in Knights’ territory.

– UCF used a fake field goal late in the first quarter to convert on a 4th-and-3 and set up the Knights’ second touchdown. Holder Mitch McCarthy took the snap and flipped it to kicker Boomer, who raced 24 yards before stepping out of bounds at the Texas Tech 4. Harvey scored a few plays later to make it 14-0.

– Boomer’s 32-yard field goal attempt in the 3rd quarter hit the upright and bounced back onto the field. It was his fifth missed kick of the season.

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.