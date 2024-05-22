UCF committ Jaquez Joiner makes all the right moves on offensive line at Cocoa

Editor’s note: The Orlando area is full of talented offensive linemen who are college football prospects. There has probably never been a time like this in the history of Orlando high schools. So we are recognizing this surge in talented big guys in the Class of 2025 with a six-part series, “The Heavies.”

Friday: Parker Moss, Olympia

Saturday: Alex Oats and Aleks Freyman, Bishop Moore

Sunday: Nico Marti, West Orange

Monday: Jaden Wilkerson, Edgewater

Tuesday: Demetrius Campbell, OCP

Today: Jaquez Joiner, Cocoa/UCF commit

Two years ago, when Jaquez Joiner transferred from Melbourne Holy Trinity to Cocoa High, he had a decision to make. He needed to pick offense or defense. He is pleased with his decision.

He could have tried to soak up the glory as a potentially disruptive 6-4, 260-pound defensive lineman, making tackles and sacks. Or, he could’ve joined the ranks of the unheralded offensive line. He chose offense, and he has made tremendous strides.

Joiner, the No. 27-ranked player in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60, took to the position so well that after only one season of playing offensive tackle at Cocoa he received several scholarship offers, with the first Football Bowl Subdivision offer coming from UCF, the alma mater of his head coach Ryan Schneider.

“I thought offensive line would be easier because I have the footwork and hand coordination,” Joiner said. “I was playing both sides at Holy Trinity. [Offensive line] is going pretty good. I still got some things I need to learn, but I am progressing every time I go out there.”

A few months later, he was sold on the Knights and verbally committed to UCF on Sept. 2. Verbals are non-binding.

His decision-making has been on target. He has played only two seasons at Cocoa, has landed a scholarship offer and has earned two state championships. The Tigers will be going for a three-peat.

“One more coming,” Joiner said without hesitation. “When you get two back-to-back, it feels like we already have the mentality that we are going to win state.

“It was a lot of hard work going through that whole process to get there, but it felt pretty good.”

In college, his size will likely see him move to the interior offensive line. He’s ranked as the No. 61 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. Like many taller offensive linemen, Joiner played basketball.

“I have a kick-step on the offensive side to where I can get out fast,” Joiner said. “I played basketball until my ninth-grade year, so that’s also why I can move better.”

He’s particularly working on honing his skills with his hands and the placement of hands and arm extension in locking up his blocks quickly.

“It’s very important, because if you can’t get your hands on the defender before he gets on you, then that’s a problem .. you go backward,” Joiner said. “So if you are able to get your hands and hurry up and beat him to his chest, then you can win the rep. … I can also beat the defender to where he’s going or wherever the play is going.”

As a left tackle at Cocoa, Joiner has been the blindside eyes of right-handed quarterback Brady Hart, a sophomore who threw for 3,759 yards and 41 touchdowns last season.

Hart has been appreciative of his protector.

“He actually took [the O-line] out to dinner before the season started as a team bonding thing,” Joiner said. “I have a great relationship with Brady. We build it throughout the whole season and ever since I first came to Cocoa. We talk on an everyday basis and communicate about the plays and stuff.”

Joiner is one of the main vocal communicators at the line of scrimmage, a job that usually falls to the quarterback and center.

“If Brady sees something that is wrong with a play, he makes the check. He doesn’t usually make a lot of checks, so if he does, then we trust him on it,” Joiner said. “I’m the one who communicates that. It is the center’s job, but we recently got a new center who is still developing, so we communicate with each other.”

He credits his offensive line coach Takia Parham and trainer Ray McNabb for his growth. He knows the O-line does not get much credit, but he understands.

“We are getting more credit lately because people are realizing we are the most important thing on the field,” Joiner said. “Without us, there would be no plays, no touchdowns.”

He’s pumped up about his future at UCF.

“UCF had always been one of my top schools before I had even got the offer,” Joiner said. “They had joined the Big 12 and then I got the offer two days later. … I felt so much of a connection with coach [Herb] Hand, coach Gus [Malzahn], coach [Alex] Mathis.

“It really felt like home. It is home. It feels pretty good because it feels like UCF really believes in me. I can’t wait. It’s going to be great because my mom and my grandad and my pops, they can go to the games and they don’t have to worry about how they’re going to get there. They can just drive 30 minutes up the road.”

Schneider, a quarterback at UCF (2000-03), was instrumental in the recruitment process between UCF and Joiner. Joiner had COVID when UCF extended his scholarship over the phone, which helped him feel a little less ill.

“It felt so good. … I had tears. I had COVID and that phone call came and it felt like such a blessing,” Joiner said. “It helped me feel a little bit better.”

He loves playing for Schneider.

“Coach Schneider is a great coach. He’s always going to keep it real. He’s always going to get on you. He’s a hard coach and that’s what you need,” Joiner said. “He always tells us that we are always going to face adversity, but it’s how you get through the adversity. He’s a great coach overall.

“He’s like a legend at UCF. He had a huge part in me choosing UCF.”

Chris Hays can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via e-mail at chays@orlandosentinel.com.