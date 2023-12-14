UCF commitment QB EJ Colson reclassifies from 2025 to 2024 class

UCF fans won’t have long to wait to see quarterback EJ Colson take the field for the Knights after the 2025 commitment announced he was reclassifying to join the class of 2024.

Colson, a junior at Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, GA.) High School, led the Saints to a 49-28 win over Savannah Christian to claim the 3A Georgia State Championship Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound standout threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. It was the second state title in the past three seasons, all under the guidance of Colson.

He plans to graduate in May and join the Knights in 2024.

In July, Colson committed to UCF’s 2025 class, joining running back Taevion Swint (Kissimmee) and tackling Jaquez Joiner (Cocoa).

The decision to reclassify to the 2024 class gives the Knights 18 commitments to a class ranked No. 31 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. He becomes the second quarterback commitment in the class, joining Riley Trujillo (Jacksonville).

UCF’s quarterbacks’ room in 2024 is expected to feature Timmy McClain, Dylan Rizk, Xavier Williams, Trujillo and now Colson, although the Knights could add another player through the transfer portal.

According to 247Sports, Colson finished with 5,969 career passing yards with 68 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also added 1,354 career rushing yards with 16 touchdowns.

Colson’s move gives UCF six players in its 2024 class from Georgia, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by recruiting experts.

“Yes, Atlanta is a hub for college football, but I think you can make a case that it’s maybe a little under-recruited at times,” said Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports. “Schools are afraid to go in there and UCF is almost trying to plant a flag there this year.

“[Coaches are like] It’s a 90-minute flight between the two airports and if you come here, you play in the Big 12, especially if you’re not going to play in the SEC or the Big Ten.”

The early signing period begins Dec. 20.

