UCF commit Taevion Swint and St. Cloud QB Logan King highlight area spring football roundup

The Orlando area’s month of spring football practice wrapped up with some impressive spring-game performances.

Among those shining brightest was Kissimmee Osceola running back Taevion Swint. The No. 5-ranked player in he Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60 ran for three touchdowns and more than 200 yards in a pair of halves against Edgewater and DeLand.

Swint, who committed to UCF’s 2025 recruiting class a year ago, had a 64-yard touchdown in a 7-0 win against Edgewater and had another 64-yard score as well as a 35-yard TD in a 14-0 victory vs. DeLand.

Another top performance came from St. Cloud quarterback Logan King. The rising senior threw for 277 yards and seven touchdowns in a five-team jamboree at St, Cloud. That event included Celebration, Freedom, Viera and Orlando University. St. Cloud’s Alexander Springs had four touchdown catches and 174 yards receiving.

Here is a rundown of superlative efforts from spring games across the region. (Coaches, if you do not see your athletes represented here, please send the information to chays@orlandosentinel.com):

Apopka

OFFENSE: Tyson Davison 10 of 19 passing, 150 yards, TD, 33 yards rushing; Jayden Stafford 72 yards rushing; Elijah Frasier 36 yards rushing; 39 yards receiving, 1 TD; Damar’eon Cawthorn 5 catches, 60 yards receiving.

Bishop Moore

OFFENSE: Kenyon Alston 98 receiving yards, TD 49 yards; Bjorn Jurgensen 13 of 18 passing, 178 yards, TD; Alex Oats 6 pancake blocks; Grant Allen 8 pancake blocks; Kai Kong 45 yards rushing; Devon St. Clair 28 yards rushing, TD. DEFENSE: Bobby Miller 3 tackles, interception; Lance Johnson 9 tackles, 2 TFL, FF; Jake Kreul 11 QB pressures, 6 tackles, 4 TFL; Jack Postarero 4 tackles, TFL.

Edgewater

OFFENSE: Josh Perry 75-yard TD run; Emmanuel Cater 31-yard TD run. DEFENSE: Zavier Denmark interception.

Evans

OFFENSE: La’Darious Pryor 160 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Nazier McMillan 150 yards receiving; Cawanis Leonard 85 yards receiving. DEFENSE: Zi’rieck Roberts 9 tackles, 3 TFL.

The First Academy (intrasquad scrimmage)

OFFENSE: Junior Georges 14 of 17 passing, 367 yards, 4 TDs, 76 yards rushing; Will Jackson 11 of 19 passing, 71 yards, 20 yards rushing; Evan James 208 receiving yards, 2 TDs; Isaac Obrokta 67 receiving yards; Demetrice McCray 104 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 107 receiving yards, TD; Ernest Nunn 47 yards receiving, 1 TD; Adarin Robinson 55 yards rushng, TD.

Hagerty

OFFENSE: Caden Mitchell 3 TD passes; Bryson Bock TD receptions; Cade Ellis 2 TD receptions. DEFENSE: Noah McCabe interception for a TD.

Horizon

OFFENSE: Kaio Olivera 202 yards rushing, 40 yards receiving, 2 TDs; Jamarie Pierre 96 yards rushing; DEFENSE: Caleb Nellans 2 sacks; Blake Motley 5 tackles, interception; Abidshai Smith 5 tackles, TFL; Vitor Silvaroli 9 tackles, interception; Holden Kubitz 9 tackles.

Lake Mary

OFFENSE: Isaiah Thomas 93 rushing yards, 2 TDs; Noah Grubbs 10 of 15 passing, 221 yards, 1 TD; Carson Friedman 4 receptions, 98 yards; Nolan Bagjier 3 pancake blocks. DEFENSE: Luke Prieto 6 tackles, 3 TFL; Terrence Clayton interception; Justin Battillo fumble recovery TD.

Mount Dora Christian

OFFENSE: Seth Roach 139 receiving yards, 2 TDs. DEFENSE: Mike Napoli 25 tackles (17 solo).

Osceola

OFFENSE: Taevion Swint 207 yards rushing; 3 TDs (64, 35, 64 yards). DEFENSE: Jamario Bradford interception; Jakyri Watson interception, fumble recovery.

Oviedo

OFFENSE: Chance Nixon 82 yards, TD; Sebastian Galeano 55 passing yards, TD; Nathan Tveit 3 pancake blocks. DEFENSE: Joey Gioia 7 tackles; Brady Manning fumble recovery.

Seminole

OFFENSE: Khamani Robinson 80 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Rodney Grant 117 yards rushing; Devin Voltaire 3 catches, 51 yards receiving; Michael Clayton 10 of 13 passing, 117 yards. DEFENSE: Juan Berchal 5 tackles, 2 PBU, punt return TD 72 yards.

South Lake

OFFENSE: Malik Holman, 75 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 57 yards receiving; Rome McKinnond, 85 yards rushing, TD; Tre Kelly, 7 of 9 passing, 217 yards; Marcel Walker, 96 yards receiving, 1 TD. DEFENSE: Nelson Russell interception TD; Jesse Barker 7 tackles, 3 sacks; Anthony Johnson 6 tackles, 3 TFL; Murphy Connellly 2 TFL; Tristian Faulk 6 tackles; Malik Holman 6 tackles, Johens Misere fumble recovery, TD; Anthony Johnson 2 sacks, 4 TFL; Murphy Connelly sack, 3 TFL.

St. Cloud

OFFENSE:TJ Griffin 77 rushing yards; Cameron Dalton 56 rushing yards, TD; Logan King12 of 26 passing, 277 yds, 7 TDs; Alexander Springs 146 receiving yards, 4 TDs; Omar Perez 6 pancake blocks; Shawn Eplin 5 pancake blocks; Daniel Torres 4 pancake blocks. DEFENSE: Bryce Williams 2 interceptions, 14 tackles, 2 PBU; Landon Millman 11 tackles, 2 sacks; Aiden Johnson 9 tackles, 1 sack; TJ Griffin (2025) 7, 3 PBU.

Tohopekaliga

OFFENSE: Sabby Messick 205 passing yards, 4 TD passes; Naeem Woulard 2 TD receptions; Jackson Harnett TD run, TD catch; Christ Guerrier TD catch. DEFENSE: Naeem Woulard interception; Andrew Hines, 1 sack, 5 QB hurries; Chase Gilbert 8 tackles, sack.

Windermere

OFFENSE: Jaylen Davis 55 yards rushing. DEFENSE: Sean Daly 3 TFL.

Winter Park

OFFENSE: Grant Connor 145 yards passing, 2 TDs; Gabe Diaz 57 yards receiving; Eshawn Sutton 62 yards, TD; Cam Clark 2 pancake blocks. DEFENSE: Ayden Pouncey 5 tackles; Nick Lovre 8 tackles; Mekhi Lockhart 2 sacks; KJ Davis 1 sack; Caleb McDonald interceptoon; Talyn Boe fumble recovery.

Sentinel reporter Chris Hays can be reached by email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.