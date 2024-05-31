Advertisement

UCF commit Taevion Swint and St. Cloud QB Logan King highlight area spring football roundup

chris hays, orlando sentinel
The Orlando area’s month of spring football practice wrapped up with some impressive spring-game performances.

Among those shining brightest was Kissimmee Osceola running back Taevion Swint. The No. 5-ranked player in he Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60 ran for three touchdowns and more than 200 yards in a pair of halves against Edgewater and DeLand.

Swint, who committed to UCF’s 2025 recruiting class a year ago, had a 64-yard touchdown in a 7-0 win against Edgewater and had another 64-yard score as well as a 35-yard TD in a 14-0 victory vs. DeLand.

Another top performance came from St. Cloud quarterback Logan King. The rising senior threw for 277 yards and seven touchdowns in a five-team jamboree at St, Cloud. That event included Celebration, Freedom, Viera and Orlando University. St. Cloud’s Alexander Springs had four touchdown catches and 174 yards receiving.

Here is a rundown of superlative efforts from spring games across the region. (Coaches, if you do not see your athletes represented here, please send the information to chays@orlandosentinel.com):

Apopka

OFFENSE: Tyson Davison 10 of 19 passing, 150 yards, TD, 33 yards rushing; Jayden Stafford 72 yards rushing; Elijah Frasier 36 yards rushing; 39 yards receiving, 1 TD; Damar’eon Cawthorn 5 catches, 60 yards receiving.

Bishop Moore

OFFENSE: Kenyon Alston 98 receiving yards, TD 49 yards; Bjorn Jurgensen 13 of 18 passing, 178 yards, TD; Alex Oats 6 pancake blocks; Grant Allen 8 pancake blocks; Kai Kong 45 yards rushing; Devon St. Clair 28 yards rushing, TD. DEFENSE: Bobby Miller 3 tackles, interception; Lance Johnson 9 tackles, 2 TFL, FF; Jake Kreul 11 QB pressures, 6 tackles, 4 TFL; Jack Postarero 4 tackles, TFL.

Edgewater

OFFENSE: Josh Perry 75-yard TD run; Emmanuel Cater 31-yard TD run. DEFENSE: Zavier Denmark interception.

Evans

OFFENSE: La’Darious Pryor 160 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Nazier McMillan 150 yards receiving; Cawanis Leonard 85 yards receiving. DEFENSE: Zi’rieck Roberts 9 tackles, 3 TFL.

The First Academy (intrasquad scrimmage)

OFFENSE: Junior Georges 14 of 17 passing, 367 yards, 4 TDs, 76 yards rushing; Will Jackson 11 of 19 passing, 71 yards, 20 yards rushing; Evan James 208 receiving yards, 2 TDs; Isaac Obrokta 67 receiving yards; Demetrice McCray 104 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 107 receiving yards, TD; Ernest Nunn 47 yards receiving, 1 TD; Adarin Robinson 55 yards rushng, TD.

Hagerty

OFFENSE: Caden Mitchell 3 TD passes; Bryson Bock TD receptions; Cade Ellis 2 TD receptions. DEFENSE: Noah McCabe interception for a TD.

Horizon

OFFENSE: Kaio Olivera 202 yards rushing, 40 yards receiving, 2 TDs; Jamarie Pierre 96 yards rushing; DEFENSE: Caleb Nellans 2 sacks; Blake Motley 5 tackles, interception; Abidshai Smith 5 tackles, TFL; Vitor Silvaroli 9 tackles, interception; Holden Kubitz 9 tackles.

Lake Mary

OFFENSE: Isaiah Thomas 93 rushing yards, 2 TDs; Noah Grubbs 10 of 15 passing, 221 yards, 1 TD; Carson Friedman 4 receptions, 98 yards; Nolan Bagjier 3 pancake blocks. DEFENSE: Luke Prieto 6 tackles, 3 TFL; Terrence Clayton interception; Justin Battillo fumble recovery TD.

Mount Dora Christian

OFFENSE: Seth Roach 139 receiving yards, 2 TDs. DEFENSE: Mike Napoli 25 tackles (17 solo).

Osceola

OFFENSE: Taevion Swint 207 yards rushing; 3 TDs (64, 35, 64 yards). DEFENSE: Jamario Bradford interception; Jakyri Watson interception, fumble recovery.

Oviedo

OFFENSE: Chance Nixon 82 yards, TD; Sebastian Galeano 55 passing yards, TD; Nathan Tveit 3 pancake blocks. DEFENSE: Joey Gioia 7 tackles; Brady Manning fumble recovery.

Seminole

OFFENSE: Khamani Robinson 80 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Rodney Grant 117 yards rushing; Devin Voltaire 3 catches, 51 yards receiving; Michael Clayton 10 of 13 passing, 117 yards. DEFENSE: Juan Berchal 5 tackles, 2 PBU, punt return TD 72 yards.

South Lake

OFFENSE: Malik Holman, 75 yards rushing, 2 TDs; 57 yards receiving; Rome McKinnond, 85 yards rushing, TD; Tre Kelly, 7 of 9 passing, 217 yards; Marcel Walker, 96 yards receiving, 1 TD. DEFENSE: Nelson Russell interception TD; Jesse Barker 7 tackles, 3 sacks; Anthony Johnson 6 tackles, 3 TFL; Murphy Connellly 2 TFL; Tristian Faulk 6 tackles; Malik Holman 6 tackles, Johens Misere fumble recovery, TD; Anthony Johnson 2 sacks, 4 TFL; Murphy Connelly sack, 3 TFL.

St. Cloud

OFFENSE:TJ Griffin 77 rushing yards; Cameron Dalton 56 rushing yards, TD; Logan King12 of 26 passing, 277 yds, 7 TDs; Alexander Springs 146 receiving yards, 4 TDs; Omar Perez 6 pancake blocks; Shawn Eplin 5 pancake blocks; Daniel Torres 4 pancake blocks. DEFENSE: Bryce Williams 2 interceptions, 14 tackles, 2 PBU; Landon Millman 11 tackles, 2 sacks; Aiden Johnson 9 tackles, 1 sack; TJ Griffin (2025) 7, 3 PBU.

Tohopekaliga

OFFENSE: Sabby Messick 205 passing yards, 4 TD passes; Naeem Woulard 2 TD receptions; Jackson Harnett TD run, TD catch; Christ Guerrier TD catch. DEFENSE: Naeem Woulard interception; Andrew Hines, 1 sack, 5 QB hurries; Chase Gilbert 8 tackles, sack.

Windermere

OFFENSE: Jaylen Davis 55 yards rushing. DEFENSE: Sean Daly 3 TFL.

Winter Park

OFFENSE: Grant Connor 145 yards passing, 2 TDs; Gabe Diaz 57 yards receiving; Eshawn Sutton 62 yards, TD; Cam Clark 2 pancake blocks. DEFENSE: Ayden Pouncey 5 tackles; Nick Lovre 8 tackles; Mekhi Lockhart 2 sacks; KJ Davis 1 sack; Caleb McDonald interceptoon; Talyn Boe fumble recovery.

Sentinel reporter Chris Hays can be reached by email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.