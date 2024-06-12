UCF commit Taevion Swint loves FSU, but he’s still a Knight

Kissimmee Osceola 4-star running back Taevion Swint committed to UCF 14 months ago. He loves the Knights and said he is fully committed, 100%.

So why then, does he wear gloves representing the Florida State Seminoles while he’s on the football field?

“FSU’s my favorite team. That’s been my favorite team since I was a little boy,” Swint said.

So then FSU must not have recruited the talented 5-foot-9, 178-pound running back, correct?

“No, they offered me. They were like my fifth or sixth offer,” Swint said. “It was very hard. I ain’t gonna lie. When I first got that, I was going to commit right there, that first day. But I waited it out and me and my mom and my dad, we talked about it.

“I was younger then, like a sophomore. So I just waited and that’s when UCF came around and I fell in love with it. It’s right near my hometown, on the outskirts of Kissimmee/Orlando, so it’s right down the road.”

FSU remains his favorite college football team but so far not his destination.

“It’s a business at the end of the day,” Swint said. “I got nothing against Florida State. It’s just that as a freshman, I’m trying to come in and play. I know I gotta work for it, but I want to play my first year.”

Swint figures UCF gives him the best opportunity to do that.

The Knights will lose their top rusher RJ Harvey, who will enter the NFL Draft after this season, as well as back-up running back Johnny Richardson. The only remaining RB with UCF experience will be redshirt junior Kam Ingram. The Knights also have senior transfer Peny Boone coming in from Louisville, via Toledo, where he rushed for 1,400 yards last year.

Also in the Knights running backs room are redshirt junior Myles Montgomery and redshirt sophomore Preston Foreman. The Knights signed Stacy Gage of Tampa and Frankie Arthur from Texas as incoming freshmen.

Swint said a number of colleges are still putting on the full-court recruiting press.

“My recruitment is still open and I’m not counting nobody out. My options are still open,” he said. “But, you know, I still love UCF.”

