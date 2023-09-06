UCF coaches stress importance of QB John Rhys Plumlee avoiding unnecessary hits, turnovers

As quarterback John Rhys Plumlee high-stepped over a defender during a 15-yard run in the first quarter of UCF’s 56-6 win over Kent State last week, it drew a raucous cheer at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

A little later in the quarter, Plumlee evaded the Golden Flashes rush and scrambled 32 yards before getting hit hard on a tackle.

Both were examples of electrifying plays the fifth-year quarterback has made throughout his career. While the results paid off for UCF, the method wasn’t enjoyed by everyone.

“He does special things, but he’s got to take care of his body,” said UCF offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw. “You put yourself in those situations that can cause injuries and that can cause fumbles.”

Added coach Gus Malzahn: “That one where he went about 40 yards and tried to run the guy over, I came close to going out there and tackling myself. We’re going to get to where he slides. We’ll work on that.”

UCF coaches spent much of the offseason and preseason camp stressing to Plumlee the need to minimize damage to his body. This comes after a season in which the 6-foot, 200-pounder led the Knights in rushing (982 yards), but missed time with a concussion after the team’s win over Cincinnati on Oct. 29.

“I’m going to continue to harp to him that you’ve got to take care of this team and your body,” said Hinshaw. “You can’t be selfish wanting to make a play and hurdle someone and do those things or take a direct shot to your shoulder.”

Hinshaw studied tape of Plumlee’s performance last season and noted to Trace Trylko of the Sons of UCF that he had been hit 192 times. The wear and tear eventually caught up with him late in the season.

Malzahn is no stranger to coaching dual-threat quarterbacks, including Cam Newton and Nick Marshall. The message has always been to know when to slide or get out of bounds.

“Cam Newton is the only guy I’ve ever seen that can run that away and not get hurt, but [Plumlee is] not that way,” said Malzahn. “He’s going to have to get what he can and get out of bounds or slide.”

Plumlee finished with 90 rushing yards on eight carries in the opener, highlighted by a 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. According to Pro Football Focus, four runs were scrambles for 68 yards.

Afterward, he acknowledged he might have gotten caught up in the moment.

“I find myself sometimes getting to competitor mode and just playing ball,” said Plumlee. “I’m still working on getting better at it and I’ve needed to do more.”

Another concern heading into UCF’s Week 2 matchup against Boise State on Saturday is eliminating mistakes. The Knights turned the ball over three times (fumble, two interceptions) against Kent State, with all three turnovers coming from Plumlee.

Hinshaw didn’t mince words when evaluating the turnovers.

“He didn’t take care of the ball in crucial situations and we can’t do that,” he said. “You’re putting yourself in a position to make the game a lot closer than it is or to lose and you can’t do that.”

Plumlee fumbled late in the first quarter after being sacked. It was his 12th fumble since last season.

He threw his first interception midway through the second quarter while trying to connect with Trent Whittemore. The pass was picked off by Kent State’s DJ Miller, who had inside position in the end zone.

“He’s scrambling and trying to make a throw in the back of the end zone. The bottom line is put it where it’s us or nobody,” said Hinshaw. “You don’t throw it where the defense can touch it. We’re not serving it up. You don’t say, ‘Oh, I hope we catch it.’

“You put it in the back of the end zone where we can make a great play or take care of the football.”

The second interception came at the start of the fourth quarter when Plumlee’s pass to freshman tight end Randy Pittman was nabbed by Kent State’s Nick Giacolone in the end zone.

It was the second time he’s thrown multiple interceptions in his career and the fifth time at UCF that he’s thrown at least one interception and fumbled in the same game.

“He’s got to protect the football,” said Malzahn. “We talked about that last year. … We got to correct that and be confident that he’ll do that.”

Added Plumlee: “I’ve got to clean up the turnovers. That’s the big thing. Coach told me once you’re never as good as you thought you were on film and never as bad as you thought you were on film. So, we will look at the film and learn from it.”

