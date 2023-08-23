UCF coach Gus Malzahn talks expectations heading into 2023 season

UCF coach Gus Malzahn hustles into his office at the Wayne Densch Sports Center moments after watching over a try-out for walk-ons at the nearby practice fields Monday afternoon.

There’s a smile on the 57-year-old’s face as he greets quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for a quick meeting before settling down for one of several media interviews. It’s the start of school and the campus is a bustle of activity as students find their way to classes.

Fall camp has winded down and the Knights turn their attention to the season opener against Kent State at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31. It’s the third season opener for Malzahn, who took over the program in 2021 after eight seasons at Auburn.

His time with the War Eagles was cut short after he was fired following a 6-4 campaign in 2020.

Since arriving in Orlando, though, Malzahn has undergone a coaching renaissance.

He’s led the Knights to back-to-back 9-win seasons capped off with an appearance in the American Athletic Conference Championship in 2023. Along the way, the program accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 starting this season.

It’s like a new chapter in his coaching career.

“When I was out for eight weeks, I was going to do TV,” Malzahn told the Sentinel. “I was going to wait a year and then get another job, but when this thing came open, I thought, ‘That fits me.’ Now that I’ve been here, it’s even better than I thought.

“I knew there was a great chance for us to go to a Power Five league; I just didn’t know it would be the Big 12. So, future-wise, this will be really, really good.”

When asked about his future, Malzahn is energized.

“I want to win the whole thing here,” he said. “I’ve got this dream and this vision where it’s like, let’s shock the whole college football world and win it here. I really believe we can do it. It’s not going to be easy, but that’s what I think about and I’m just taking it one year at a time.”

Malzahn sat down with the Sentinel for an exclusive interview, discussing various topics about his upcoming season. Here is an abridged and edited version of that conversation:

You relinquished play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw. How much has your job changed?

“It’s a half-head coach, half-GM mentality and fundraising. It’s tougher now than ever for a head coach to call offensive or defensive plays.

What’s the transition been like for you?

“It’s been really good. In the spring, I was just letting him do his thing and learning how he processes things. We’ve been working together. We were the No. 16 team in total offense last year. We’ll still do things that we’ve been successful at, but I brought him in to open it [the offense] up and what I mean by that is just our yards per completion. When we won championships, our yards per completion had been in the top 25 or 30, but we were No. 88 last year. That’s been the main thing. We’re still going to play fast run and we’re going to play action, but we have got to push the ball down the field. That’s the main reason I brought him in. We’ve worked hard on doing that so far.”

John Rhys Plumlee put together a solid season last year, but Darin mentioned trying to develop him into a better quarterback. How has that progression gone?

“He’s one of the best dual-threat, if not the best dual-threat quarterback there is, so we’ve got to utilize his strengths. But more than anything, it’s throwing the football and Darin’s done a great job with his mechanics. We’re still going to let him be him. Last year, he got beat up because we ran him too much, so we won’t do that this year. We’ve got good running backs, but there will be a time for him to his feet and that’s a good thing.”

You’ve coached a lot of guys who were mobile quarterbacks. Is it hard to reign players like that in a bit?

“Strategically, when you must run your quarterback to win games, you do. I’ve had other quarterbacks — Cam Newton is probably the only one — that I would tell him to get out of bounds and he wouldn’t do it. He would try to run everybody over. It was fine; I got the point. Run them all over. The rest of the quarterbacks I’ve had, they would get out of bounds or slide.”

Plumlee has a similar approach to Newton.

“He was last season. We talked and I said, ‘This year, we’re going to be wise now. We won’t try and run somebody over unless it’s for the game. We’re going to get out of bounds, or we’re going to slide. He’ll do that. Last year, he was still learning to play quarterback and he was still learning the offense. He learned the offense as we were playing games. It’s like night and day right now. He’s got good command of what we’re doing. He was our leading rusher last year, but you don’t want your quarterback to be your leading rusher.”

You’ve got much more versatility in the offense with depth at receiver, running back and offensive line. How nice is it to have the ability to develop a rotation?

“The big difference is the quality of depth. This year, we have more quality depth, especially up front, than in the first two years. We have more receivers. We have more running backs. We have more line — the depth piece is the biggest difference.”

Addison Williams takes over as the defensive coordinator. What do you see out of that unit?

“Addison has done a great job. He’s been with us for two years and he knows our players. He’s done a great job getting all the players to meet the standard. Our defensive line – it starts with them. We’ve got quality players, and quality depth up front. We’ve added some depth at linebacker, which last year we needed. We brought in some transfers and we’ve got a couple of freshmen that are doing a good job. The secondary — we brought in a couple of guys, which added to a group that’s played a lot of football. The biggest thing when I look at our defense is experience.”

