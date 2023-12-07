UCF busy working the transfer market to fill needs for the Knights

It’s been a few days since the NCAA transfer window opened and more than 1,100 college football players have already entered the portal, with more expected in the coming days.

It’s a whirlwind process that has kept UCF coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff on their toes.

“Our No. 1 goal is to keep our top players,” Malzahn said Tuesday. “We have a few in the portal that we weren’t surprised by, so we’re still holding on to that.”

Eight players have entered the portal so far for UCF, with starting cornerback Corey Thornton among the most prominent names of the group.

Meanwhile, Malzahn and his staff are also working to identify players that could help the Knights.

“[We’ll] see what the deficiencies are and what we need to do to add from the portal,” he said.

One of those areas of need is at quarterback, where UCF is clearly in the market for an experienced signal-caller with the departure of John Rhys Plumlee.

“It’s a possibility that we look for a quarterback,” said Malzahn. “We’ve got guys we feel good about, but at the same time, all positions are looked at that way. You’re always trying to upgrade your roster.”

UCF has shown interest in several quarterbacks in the portal, including Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough, who was reportedly on campus last week. Shough has since committed to Louisville.

Another name that’s drawn much attention is Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. McCall, 22, is scheduled to visit Orlando this weekend, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound McCall has spent five seasons with the Chanticleers, throwing for 10,005 passing yards with 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,113 yards and 18 touchdowns. The North Carolina native was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for three consecutive seasons (2020-22).

The Knights have depth at quarterback with redshirt sophomore Timmy McClain, who started 3 games this season for the injured Plumlee, along with freshman Dylan Rizk and Charlotte transfer Xavier Williams. But would benefit from an experienced playmaker.

McCall is also reportedly scheduled to visit N.C. State this weekend as well.

Malzahn said the team hopes to fill several needs in the transfer market, specifically at linebacker, where starters Jason Johnson and Walter Yates III exhausted their eligibility. The pair combined for 78 career starts, leaving the unit with little experience returning in 2024.

Kam Moore appeared in 20 games over the past two seasons, totaling 21 tackles and a forced fumble, while TJ Bullard played in 8 games this season, mostly on kick and punt return coverage teams. Freshman Andrew Harris, the second-highest-rated player in UCF’s 2023 class, redshirted and saw limited action.

UCF has shown interest in several linebackers in the portal, including Teylor Jackson (East Carolina), Deuce Caldwell (North Carolina), Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt) and Wyatt Wright (Mississippi Gulf Coast),

Jackson is the No. 44-ranked linebacker on the market, while Caldwell is 54th, according to On3.

The offensive line is another need the Knights hope to address in the portal.

Starters Tylan Grable, Bula Schmidt and Lokahi Pauole exhausted their eligibility, as did backup Ed Collins, while Drake Metcalf entered the portal after one season. That leaves guards Marcellus Marshall (757 snaps in 2023) and Adrian Medley (309), along with tackle Amari Kight (678) and center Caden Kitler (163), as the most experienced returners in 2024.

UCF has offered several offensive linemen, including Omarrian Aigbedion (Montana State), Michael Marotta (Valdosta State) and Ethan Miner (North Texas). Aigbedion is the No. 22-ranked interior lineman, while Marotta is No. 42.

The Knights also have interest in edge rusher Daylan Dotson (UT Martin), the fifth-ranked pass rusher on the market.

A huge part of recruiting in the transfer market centers on name, image and likeness (NIL). Much like professional free agency, how much a school’s collective can offer an athlete determines where to finish his career.

“This is a new age of college football, so nothing surprises me now,” said Malzahn. “You’ve just got to adjust and adapt.”

That’s why Malzahn believes supporting UCF’s NIL collective — The Kingdom — is crucial to the program’s future success.

“That’s the key moving forward. We need The Kingdom,” he said. “That could help us in this new age of college football.”

