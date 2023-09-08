UCF braces for unique experience on Boise State’s Smurf turf

The blue turf at Albertsons Stadium has been an oddity in college football for nearly four decades. Boise State became the first school in the country to install non-green turf in 1986. Since then, a handful of schools have followed suit.

UCF is well aware of the Smurf turf, as it is sometimes known.

“It’s going to be different,” said defensive coordinator Addison Williams. “It will be a different deal for myself, just like for players. It will be a matter of remaining calm early in the game and then we’ll get used to it as we go.”

“I’ve seen a couple of videos on YouTube where [Boise State] hides their players in the end zones and things like that,” said safety Quadric Bullard. “We must be prepared for this because you never know what Boise State might pull.”

Offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw isn’t concerned about the turf.

“Everywhere you go and every road game, there’s challenges,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if the lighting is different, the field is different, the atmosphere is different, the weather is going to be different, the humidity is going to be different. We have got to be road warriors.”

Added coach Gus Malzahn: “You’re not used to it, but at the end of the day you have got to go play football.”

Big 12 power rankings: UCF opens among top four in first poll

Coaches: Malzahn, 3rd season at UCF, 19-9 (96-47 overall); Andy Avalos, 3rd season at Boise State, 17-10 (17-10 overall).

Quick slant: The last time these programs met, UCF defeated Boise State, 36-31, in Malzahn’s debut on Sept. 2, 2021. The Knights rallied from an early 21-0 deficit as Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes and Isaiah Bowser rushed for a game-high 172 yards. … This is the 10th time UCF has traveled west of the Continental Divide, with the Knights holding a 1-8 record and the lone winning coming in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl.

About UCF (1-0, 0-0 Big 12): Receiver Xavier Townsend was one of 13 players to catch a pass during the Knights’ win over Kent State. The sophomore had a career-high 81 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter. … UCF completed 75% (9 of 13) of their third downs against the Golden Flashes. It was the third time in the last 15 games that the Knights completed more than 75% of their third-down attempts.

About Boise State (0-1, 0-0 MWC): Quarterback Taylen Green completed just 47% (19 of 40) of his pass attempts for 244 yards in the Broncos’ 55-19 loss to No. 10 Washington last Saturday. … Receivers Eric McAlister (15) and Stefan Cobbs (10) were targeted 25 times in the loss to the Huskies, with the pair combining for 13 catches for 125 yards. … Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds averaged 47.86 yards on seven punts, including a 62-yarder.

UCF faces key questions heading into road contest with Boise State

3 things to watch

Get more pressure on the quarterback: UCF’s defense pressured Kent State’s quarterback 21 times with 15 hurries and four sacks. It was the most quarterback sacks in a game for the Knights since the team had four in its 25-21 win over Cincinnati on Oct. 29. Green was 2 of 7 for minus-5 yards and an interception when pressured last week.

Continue to run: The Knights were prolific in the ground game, totaling a nation’s-best 389 rushing yards against Kent State. The 25 missed tackles and 190 yards after contact that the rushers achieved, per Pro Football Focus, were even more impressive. Tailbacks RJ Harvey (nine) and Johnny Richardson (eight) combined for 17 missed tackles.

Eliminate penalties: UCF finished with seven for 70 yards in the opener, most of which came on offense with three holds and two false starts that occurred on third down and short situations. The Knights were flagged 68 times last season, with four games of seven or more penalties.

Where: Albertsons Stadium

When: 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT

TV: FS1; Radio: FM 96.9/AM 740 The Game; SiriusXM Ch. 203

Weather: 62 degrees, 0% rain chance

Favorite: UCF 3.5 points

Online: orlandosentinel.com/ucf-knights/; @osmattmurschel on Twitter