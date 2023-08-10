UCF’s depth creates next-level competition needed to compete in Big 12

Darin Hinshaw understands the importance of competition.

He faced it during his time at UCF as the starting quarterback. And while his name is prominently displayed throughout the football record books, in his new role as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Hinshaw knows the true meaning of iron sharpens iron.

“Every year, they brought in a quarterback to take my job,” said Hinshaw.

He recalls a game when former UCF coach Gene McDowell planned to rotate quarterbacks between the first and second quarters.

“I went out and threw a bunch of touchdown passes in that first quarter to make sure that they knew that, by God, I wanted to be out there all the time,” Hinshaw said. “It sparked me to play harder and make sure I make the best of the opportunity that I do have.”

The latest version of the Knights also have been able to benefit from the competition that comes with having a deep roster. For the first time since Gus Malzahn’s arrival in 2021, UCF finds itself with an abundance at several positions.

“We probably have a lot more depth than we’ve had the last two years, which is a good thing,” Malzahn said at the start of fall camp.

Recruiting and the transfer portal have helped UCF build up several units, including the offensive and defensive lines, receiver and linebacker.

That’s created better competition as players fight for a spot on the two-deep depth chart.

“It helps us in practice, for the most part, because we’re able to get more team reps,” said defensive coordinator Addison Williams. “The only way to get better at playing football is to play football. We’re getting many more reps than we’ve been able to get in the past.”

The ability to rotate more players into the lineups will keep the Knights’ starters fresher for the end of games, particularly toward the end of a long, grueling season.

“Guys like Josh Celiscar and Tre’Mon Morris-Brash played so many snaps last year and were beat up by the end of the season,” said Williams. “We can take some snaps off those guys because of our trust in those guys behind them.”

Linebacker Jason Johnson (867), Celiscar (846) and Morris-Brash (738) led the defense in total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Outside of cornerback Davonte Brown (711), nobody on the defense took part in more than 700 snaps.

That will be huge for a unit that expects to face off against seven Big 12 teams that finished last season ranked in the top 50 in scoring.

“When you have multiple guys at a certain spot, you have got to show up for work every day,” said Williams. “When I get out of bed this morning, I put my feet on the ground, I have got to show up for work.”

On the offensive side, starting linemen Samuel Jackson (1,066), Lokahi Pauole (1,062), Matt Lee (1,059), Ryan Swoboda (1,055) and Tylan Grable (1,013) took on yeoman’s work with the majority of offensive snaps in 2022.

“Competition is always going to bring out the best in us,” said Grable, one of two returning starters. “The more we push each other and the more we grind, that will make everyone have to step up their game.”

Transfer Bula Schmidt (Fresno State), Caden Kitler and Chidoziri Maghiro are battling to start the season at center while Paul Rubelt, Adrian Medley, Edward Collins and Cameron Kinnie are pushing to start up front.

“I can’t remember a time that I’ve been with [offensive line coach] Herb [Hand] where we’ve had this many options,” said Malzahn. “It may be nine or 10 [players] that we can put out there and feel good about. That competition will be good and we had enough offensive linemen to go three groups throughout the whole practice.”

The receivers have added several players to support starters Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson. Xavier Townsend believes depth will be crucial.

“If you go down, God forbid, you can trust the next person,” said Townsend. “You can learn from each other. I see it as a great thing instead of a bad thing.”

Said Hinshaw: “Competition makes the best out of everybody.”

