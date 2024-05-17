UCF basketball signs Memphis transfer JJ Taylor

UCF basketball has added another transfer to its roster by signing former Memphis forward JJ Taylor.

Taylor appeared in three games as a freshman last season for the Tigers, totaling six minutes and 2 rebounds.

“JJ is a very talented player with tremendous upside,’ said coach Johnny Dawkins in a statement. “At 6-8, his versatility will allow him to impact the game on both ends. He has great athleticism and a terrific skill set.”

The Chicago native was a 4-star recruit who began high school at Morgan Park before transferring to Kenwood Academy, where he averaged 28.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He moved to California to attend Donda Academy his junior season before settling at San Ysidro High in San Diego.

He averaged 25.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 blocks in 28 games with the Cougars, where he was the No. 86 player in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Taylor joins fellow transfers Benny Williams (Syracuse) and Mikey Williams (Memphis), who have already signed with the program. The Knights also have verbal commitments from transfers including guard Keyshawn Hall (George Mason), forward Rokas Jocius (LaSalle) and guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (UTSA).

UCF is coming off its first season in the Big 12, with the Knights finishing with a 17-16, including 7-11 in conference play.

Matt Murschel can be reached at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com