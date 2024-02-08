UCF basketball needs to find its composure, confidence on the road

Halfway through its first season in the Big 12, the UCF men’s basketball team has exceeded early expectations.

The overall outlook for the Knights wasn’t high entering the 2023-24 season, with the team tabbed to finish last in the conference standings in the preseason poll voted on by the league’s coaches. But coach Johnny Dawkins and his players tuned out that outside noise and focused on playing their brand of defensive-minded basketball.

It’s paid off so far, with UCF (13-8, 4-5 Big 12) sitting 2.5 games behind the top team in the highly competitive Big 12.

The Knights are fresh off their second win over a ranked conference opponent with a 74-63 victory over then-No. 23 Oklahoma last Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. It was just the second time in program history that UCF has defeated two ranked teams in a season, tying the previous mark in the 2018-19 season.

Dawkins’ team previously beat then-No. 3 Kansas on Jan. 10.

“It’s very competitive and everyone is fighting for their lives in this conference,” said Dawkins. “Every game, you’re going to get a maximum effort from every opponent.”

To that point, UCF’s remaining schedule, which is the 7th toughest schedule according to ESPN, features games with six ranked opponents: at No. 23 Texas Tech (Saturday), at No. 21 BYU (Feb. 13), vs. No. 23 Texas Tech (Feb. 24), vs. No. 14 Iowa State (March 2) and No. 5 Houston (March 6).

If the Knights hope to earn a bid in the NCAA tournament, they will likely need to finish at least .500 in the Big 12. That would mean winning five of their final nine games. To do that, Dawkins believes his team needs to improve its defensive effort and work on offensive execution.

“Whether it’s following the game plan, we have to be a little stricter and have more attention to detail,” he said. “We need to connect to be more successful.”

According to Ken Pom, UCF is one of eight Big 12 teams that rank in the top 30 in the country in defensive efficiency. The Knights are 9th (93.9), allowing an average of 65 points and 40.2% shooting from the field.

Offensively, though, the team has had its struggles, ranked No. 128 in offensive efficiency (105.8) while averaging 71.9 points (240th) and 41.5% (308th) field goal percentage.

The majority (5) of UCF’s remaining games are away from the friendly confines of Addition Financial Arena, where the team is 10-4, including wins over No. 3 Kansas (Jan. 10) and No. 23 Oklahoma (Feb. 3). Away from home, the Knights are 1-4 with all four losses by double digits.

Dawkins has been preaching the three Cs to his team regarding playing on the road: composure, concentration, and confidence.

“We need to continue to understand the importance of staying composed during the game,” he said. “Concentrating and making sure we’re locked in and being confident that we can win out there much like we’ve done at home.”

The Knights will need all three as they prepare to travel to Lubbock, Texas to face No. 23 Texas Tech (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+) before a meeting with No. 21 BYU (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) in Provo, Utah on Tuesday (9 p.m., ESPN+).

“We just have to be calm, cool and collected on the road,” said fifth-year guard Shemarri Allen. “We know it’s going to be hostile environments, so we just have to stay together, knowing we are all we’ve got on the road.”

Added fifth-year forward Ibrahima Diallo: “We need to treat this trip like a business trip.”

Even though the Red Raiders have lost three straight and four of their last six games, including a 79-73 loss to No. 13 Baylor on Tuesday, the Knights aren’t taking things lightly.

“They’re a really good basketball team with a lot of firepower that can score the basketball,” said Dawkins. “They’re tough, they’re gritty and they’ve had success this year. They do an excellent job on both sides of the basketball.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on X at @osmattmurschel.