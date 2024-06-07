UCF basketball inks Georgia Tech transfer guard Dallan Coleman

UCF basketball continues to build on next season’s roster with the addition of former Georgia Tech guard Dallan “Deebo” Coleman.

The 6-foot-6 Coleman spent the past three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, averaging 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 24 minutes in 92 games. The Florida native, a 4-star prospect at West Nassau County High School, entered the transfer portal April 5 and committed to the Knights a few weeks later.

“We’re excited to add Deebo to our team,” coach Johnny Dawkins said in a statement. “He’s a natural scorer and has the ability to knock down shots from everywhere on the floor. He brings valuable experience with him as one of the older players on our roster. We’re looking forward to him contributing on both sides of the ball.”

Coleman appeared in 28 games last season, averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18 minutes. He scored in double-digits four times, including a career-high 24 points in a loss to UMass on Nov. 14. He shot 40% overall from the field, eighth on the team, and ranked fourth in 3-point shooting at 34%.

Coleman becomes the seventh newcomer to join the Knights, along with transfers Benny Williams (Syracuse), Keyshawn Hall (George Mason), Rokas Jocius (La Salle) and JJ Taylor (Memphis), and freshmen Cameron Simpson (Oak Ridge) and Moustapha Thiam (DME Academy).

