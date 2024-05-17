UCF basketball inks George Mason transfer Keyshawn Hall

UCF basketball signed another transfer to next season’s roster, adding former George Mason guard/forward Keyshawn Hall.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Hall is the fourth transfer to join the program this offseason, along with Benny Williams (Syracuse), Mikey Williams (Memphis) and JJ Taylor (Memphis).

“We’re very excited about Keyshawn. He will bring great versatility and experience to our team,” coach Johnny Dawkins said in a statement Friday. “He is a multi-position player that competes with a high level of intensity. He has a great skill set. We’re looking forward to him impacting our program.”

Hall started 28 games for the Patriots as a sophomore, averaging 16.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 30 minutes to earn him a spot on the All-Atlantic 10 second-team. The Cleveland native began his college career at UNLV, averaging 5.4 points,1.6 rebounds and 10 minutes in 18 games for the Rebels.

He attended Cleveland Heights High School and the Skill Factory (Ga.) before landing at Denver Prep (2021-22), averaging 24 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

The Knights also have verbal commitments from transfer forward Rokas Jocius (LaSalle) and guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (UTSA).

UCF’s roster underwent massive restructuring, with the departures of Shemarri Allen, Ibrahima Diallo, Antwaan Jones and Omar Payne, whose eligibility expired. The Knights also had a handful of players enter the transfer portal led by forwards C.J. Walker, Marchelus Avery and Thierno Sylla, along with guards DeMarr Langford Jr., Comeh Emuobor and Michael Kalina.

Guards Darius Johnson (15.2 ppg) and Jaylin Sellers (15.9) are the core returning starters heading into their second Big 12 season.

Matt Murschel can be reached at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com