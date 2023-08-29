UCF basketball adds New Mexico State transfer Marchelus Avery

UCF men’s basketball added another transfer to its 2023-24 roster with forward Marchelus Avery.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound junior spent two seasons at New Mexico State, averaging 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 44 games for the Aggies. A 46.4% career shooter, Avery connected on 41.8% of his 3-pointers.

“Marchelus brings in the ability to knock down shots from the three-point line and can score the basketball from anywhere on the court,” UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said in a statement. “We’re happy to have him join our UCF family.”

Avery originally committed verbally to UCF in February 2020, receiving an offer from the Knights while attending Virginia (Highland Springs) Academy, but de-committed a few months later. He played at Northwest Florida State, a junior college, where he averaged 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

He had a career-high 26 points against Northern New Mexico on Dec. 18, connecting on 11 of 14 shots with 8 rebounds and a steal.

Avery joins Omar Payne (Jacksonville), Shemarri Allen (UMKC), Jaylin Sellers (Ball State) and Ibrahima Diallo (San Jose State) as transfers to join UCF this offseason.

The Knights open against Florida International on Nov. 6 at Addition Financial Arena.

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.